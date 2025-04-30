This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

Freshman year of college is an unbelievably exciting time, filled with countless new opportunities and experiences. However, navigating college and the newfound independence that comes with it can feel daunting. As someone who was a freshman not too long ago, here is some advice I wish I had been given before starting college.

My biggest tip is to take advantage of all the opportunities that college has to offer. Learn from my regrets, because if I could go back to my freshman year, I would have said yes more. From countless events to hundreds of clubs there’s no limits to what college offers you. I would recommend attending different club meetings, because you never know where you can find a new friend or a welcoming community. Keeping an open mind is the best thing you can do in your freshman year. We all have our predispositions, but oftentimes when you give something new a chance, you could be pleasantly surprised. Now that I’m well into my sophomore year, I realized how many opportunities UC Davis offers that I had no idea about. College is a time for self discovery, so if there is anytime to try something new, it’s now.

My next tip would be to step out of your comfort zone. My freshman year I stuck with the things that felt familiar to me, which is understandable as you try to adjust to a new environment. However, I realized that by not exploring different clubs and attending school events, I was holding myself back. This year, I sought out new experiences that I was hesitant to try out my freshman year, and I was pleasantly surprised. Before my freshman year, I did not think Greek Life was for me. However, this year when I attended an open bidding event I realized that my perceptions had shifted. By expanding my horizons I discovered new interests and was able to meet new people along the way. So attend that club meeting, go to fun events, explore Davis and the variety of opportunities it has to offer.

Finally, I want to remind you that it’s completely normal to feel lost or overwhelmed. Freshman year can be difficult, and there were times where I felt like I was the only one who was struggling. It seemed like making friends and becoming involved came so naturally to others. As someone who is naturally introverted, I felt I could not put myself out there the same way I saw everyone else doing. However, I promise you, everyone is struggling in their own way. That’s why it’s important to remember to give yourself grace as you try and navigate your first year. It takes time to adjust, but you will find your people, and your school will start to feel more like home. Everyone’s first year experience looks different, so don’t compare your journey to someone else’s.

Freshman year, though challenging in its own right, is an amazing period for fun, self-discovery and new experiences. Take advantage of every opportunity because before you know it you’ll be feeling nostalgic about the dorms, getting a late-night snack at the dining hall, and even chatting with friends in the communal bathrooms. The year flies by, so make the most of it, try new things, push yourself outside of your comfort zone, and I promise you will find your people and the communities where you feel welcomed.