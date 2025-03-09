This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCD chapter.

As a college student, I often hear about friends and fellow students, whether they’re from out of state, another country, or even different parts of California, who tour around San Francisco. Many of them know the city better than I do. I was born in Northern California and have lived here my entire life, even attending college locally. Despite being 21 years old, I’ve never fully explored San Francisco—until now. I’ve flown through its airport once, and I remember picking up my grandma from the city once. I also went on a field trip to an aquarium in elementary school. But before February 2025, that was the extent of my San Francisco experience. My familiarity with the city changed when I finally had a full day to explore San Francisco with my friends on a day we had been looking forward to for nearly a year. It was a goal I even included on my vision board for 2025, and now I can check it off.

Our day started early, leaving our college town of UC Davis around 8:30 in the morning. The drive took about two hours, and the road trip was filled with laughter, catching up with friends, and singing along to our favorite songs as if no one was listening. The drive went by quickly! Once we arrived in San Francisco, we passed by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and headed towards the beach for some photos. After taking in the view, we were ready for breakfast, so we searched for a great sandwich spot. We weren’t done exploring food options, so we stopped by a local coffee shop where the pastries were irresistible. After enjoying our coffee, we took more pictures in the aesthetically pleasing surroundings.

Next, we drove to the Palace of Fine Arts where we set up for a breakfast picnic. (One of our favorite activities is to plan picnics or have spontaneous picnic study sessions.) The Palace of Fine Arts was very peaceful and vibrant, with quinceaneras posing for photos, married couples taking wedding pictures, and a proposal happening nearby. The atmosphere was perfect, with lush greenery, serene water, and beautiful views. After enjoying our breakfast and snapping some pictures, we took a walk around the area to soak it all in.

From there, we headed to a shop my friend heard about where we made charm bracelets. It was such a special moment for all of us; we each chose the same bracelet chain and one charm to reflect our personalities and styles. Now, every time we look at our bracelets, we’ll have a little token of our friendship. (Perfect for days when we want to be twins!)

After our charm-making session, we continued our walk to a nearby photo booth at the Musée Mécanique arcade and captured some fun memories. There were four of us, so we took two sets of pictures—one pair for each duo in our group. By the time we finished, the day was winding down, and it was getting dark. We decided to grab a treat before heading back, and I opted for a milkshake.

In just one day, I was able to experience a wide range of what San Francisco has to offer. From Lombard Street and beautiful homes to the beach, the Golden Gate Bridge, charming shops, and incredible food, it was an unforgettable adventure. And to think of this was accomplished in just 12 hours—I look forward to visiting someday with more time to spend in the vibrant city.