A College Girl’s Guide to Surviving the Winter

In the winter, I struggle to feel my best. Whether you experience the winter blues, seasonal depression or just want a winter glow, you can use these tips any time to make yourself feel your best when conquering the cold weather!

1. Layering for Cold Weather

Is it just me, or do you get bored with wearing the same outfit combo every day? The same thing in different colors. Personally, I believe that the best winter outfit combo is jeans and a hoodie; still, wearing the same outfit doesn’t make me feel my very best. So I took inspiration from everyone’s best friend, Pinterest.

After compiling my board of outfits, however, I realized I would freeze in anything that looked even remotely cute. For this, I suggest mastering the art of layering.

I know, I know, I used to hate layering until I realized that it’s the only way to stay warm in Davis.

Start by layering a short-sleeve shirt under a long-sleeve shirt. Invest in thermal leggings that can pair with any pants or sweats. If you miss your skirts as I do, layer thermal sheer tights under a skirt. Or add leg warmers on top of your leggings or tights to add that extra layer of warmth.

If you are not a mini skirt person, or just don’t vibe with the skirts over tights combo, try midi skirts. Surprisingly, midi skirts are warm, and if you are like me, someone who freezes instantly, you can place thermals underneath your skirt. Another idea is to layer a cardigan or thicker jacket to add depth to your outfit.

2. Add a Scarf

If you are not a scarf person, trust me when I say, try it again! There are always outfits that look good with scarves, and you just haven’t found it yet. The first time I wore a scarf here in Davis, I felt so chic. Look on TikTok for different ways to wrap scarves if needed. Don’t be afraid to use a scarf to add a pop of color to your outfit!

3. Accessories are a Must

Accessories are needed now more than ever; use gloves, mittens or ear muffs to make your outfits more whimsical! With gloves, you can add texture to your outfit.

4. Platforms Save the Day

During my senior year of high school, I wore platform Converse on rainy days. I didn’t think about it at the time, but they saved me from ever having wet socks. Build your outfit around Doc Martens or boots. Also, please remember to never wear your Uggs in the rain. I have so many friends who ruined their Uggs that way.

The rain, wind and fog may be a lot, but it’s the perfect time to try new styles, habits, and add a pop of color to your outfit. Just because our environment is gloomy doesn’t mean you have to be. Try these tips, and don’t forget your favorite lip combination, hand cream and your favorite hot beverage; and trust that you will be ready to conquer the world!