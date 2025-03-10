Women’s History Month: What you should Read, Listen, and Follow

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every March, Women’s History Month gives us an opportunity to reflect on the incredible women who have shaped history, challenged norms, and redefined what’s possible. But beyond the well-known figures and historical milestones, this month is also about celebrating the voices of women today—the ones telling their stories through books, music, and media. Whether you’re looking for an insightful read, a new artist to add to your playlist, or a blog that speaks to your experiences, here’s a carefully curated list of what to read, listen to, and who to follow in honor of Women’s History Month.

What to Read: Books have always been a source of power, a place where women’s voices can be heard, unfiltered and unapologetic. Here are some must-reads that explore resilience, ambition, and identity.

1. My Year of Rest and Relaxation – Ottessa Moshfegh

This book is not your typical inspirational Women’s History Month read, but that’s what makes it so compelling. It follows a privileged young woman in New York who decides to sleep for an entire year, after the loss of her parents. It’s dark, absurd, and at times deeply relatable. In a world where women are expected to be constantly productive and put-together, this novel explores the desire to escape, the impact of grief, and the complexities of mental health.

2. I Am Malala – Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai’s story is nothing short of extraordinary. Her memoir follows her as a young girl in Pakistan and how the Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education affected her life. Consequently, for speaking out she was shot and her experience made her become vulnerable. Her survival and advocacy for education have made her a global symbol of courage and empowerment. This memoir is a reminder that education is a privilege and so many women put their lives on the line to fight for it. If you ever need a push to believe in the power of your voice, I Am Malala will give you that.

This novel explores generational trauma, memory, and identity through the lens of a Russian-Jewish immigrant family. As a woman reflects on her complex relationship with her mother, an artist who fled Soviet Russia, she unravels the weight of inherited pain and how our past shapes us. It’s haunting, beautifully written, and an emotional deep dive into the bonds that connect and sometimes break us.

4. Hidden Figures – Margot Lee Shetterly

This book tells the true story of the Black women mathematicians—Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson—who played crucial roles at NASA but were erased from mainstream history for far too long. Reading Hidden Figures reminds us that women have always been behind the greatest innovations, even when they weren’t given the credit. It’s a celebration of brilliance, perseverance, and breaking barriers.

Who to Listen To: Music has always been a way for women to express their stories, emotions, and power. Here are some incredible female artists you should have on repeat this month:

1. Regina Spektor

If you love poetic lyrics and whimsical piano-driven songs, Regina Spektor is the artist for you. Regina immigrated to the United States from Soviet Russia in 1989 and has been the voice for many immigrants. Her music feels like storytelling, full of emotion and unique melodies that make you think. My favorite songs include Samson and Two Birds.

2. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is a Gen Z powerhouse who channels heartbreak, frustration, and self-discovery into her music. She wants us to scream out our pain and feel all the things that need to be felt. Whether you’re screaming along to Good 4 U or feeling emotional with Vampire, Olivia has a way of making even the messiest emotions feel valid and powerful. Her rise in the music industry is proof that young women’s voices deserve to be heard loudly. My favorite songs include Pretty isn’t Pretty and Traitor.

3. Doechii

Doechii is redefining what it means to be a female rapper today. With her bold lyricism and genre-bending sound, she’s an artist to watch. Her latest album, “Alligator Bites Never Heal” won Best Rap Album at the 67th Grammys and is the third woman to ever win this category. Her song Denial is a River has been taking over TikTok by storm.

4. Devon Gabriella

For those who love indie-pop and dreamy vocals, Devon Gabriella is a hidden gem. Her music is soft yet powerful, full of raw emotion and storytelling. There’s something special about discovering up-and-coming female artists, knowing that their voices are only going to get stronger with time. My favorite songs of hers include Older and Get Clean.

Who to Follow: In a world full of social media noise, sometimes we need spaces that feel more personal and meaningful. These blogs are run by women who create content that empowers, informs, and inspires.

1. Her Campus

Of course, Her Campus is at the top of the list! This platform is made for college women, by college women. Whether you’re looking for career advice, wellness tips, or pop culture breakdowns, Her Campus is the go-to source for relatable and insightful content.

2. Denise Joanne

Denise Joanne’s blog is all about self-improvement, personal growth, and mental health from a female perspective. Her writing is honest and refreshing, touching on topics that many young women can relate to. If you’re looking for a blog that feels like a heart-to-heart conversation with a friend, this one’s worth checking out.

Why This Matters

Women’s History Month isn’t just about looking back at the past—it’s about celebrating the women shaping the present and future. From the books we read to the music we listen to, the voices of women are everywhere and their stories deserve to be heard.

So this month, take the time to discover new female artists, read books that challenge perspectives, and engage with content that inspires you. Because every time we amplify women’s voices, we help write a future where they are impossible to ignore.