Why I haven’t had made social media account yet

In today’s world, social media is almost unavoidable. It connects people, helps with networking, and provides entertainment. Despite its widespread use, I have never created a personal social media account—aside from LinkedIn—until now.

There are four main reasons why I avoided it for so long. While this choice has come with some downsides, I don’t regret it. However, I’ve finally decided to make an Instagram account—not because I’ve changed my mind about social media, but because I need to for something I consider important.

Privacy

Privacy concerns were one of the main reasons I never made a social media account. Looking back, not being allowed to have one until high school was probably a blessing in disguise. When I did finally get the choice, I realized I didn’t need it. That was a pretty clear sign to me.

What really unsettles me is the thought of people—acquaintances or strangers—having access to my personal life. Social media encourages you to share constant updates, but I’ve never felt the need to document my life for an audience. I prefer real-life interactions where I get to control who knows what about me. Posting things online for anyone to see just didn’t feel right to me.

Even with private accounts and all those fancy privacy settings, nothing on the internet is ever truly private. There are just too many ways for screenshots to be taken, data to be collected and those digital footprints to be left behind.

Mental Health

Mental health risks were another reason I avoided social media. We all know the studies that show how social media can affect young women’s mental health—depression, anxiety, self-esteem issues and more. The constant comparison to unrealistic beauty standards, number of likes and highlight reels of other people’s lives just didn’t feel worth the risk to me. Even the most confident people can struggle with feelings of inadequacy due to social media.

I didn’t want to expose myself to that. So I just avoided it altogether. That felt like the best way to protect my mental well-being.

Although social exclusion has been a consequence of not having a social media account. I’ve missed out on conversations, group chats and event invitations. I’ve felt left out at times because I wasn’t part of the digital world my peers live in. I prefer face-to-face interactions, but I can see how social media plays a role in maintaining friendships and connections.

Time Consumption

Time consumption was another issue. Social media is designed to be addictive. You scroll, you get notifications, you feel pressure to keep up with trends… before you know it, hours have passed and you’re left wondering where that time went. I’ve seen friends and family get sucked into that habit. I didn’t want to fall into it myself. I focused on hobbies, school and personal growth instead.

Not Feeling the Need for it

Another reason I never got social media is simple: I just never felt like I needed it. Some people love sharing their thoughts, photos, and experiences online, but that’s never been something I cared about. I keep in touch with the people closest to me through calls, texts, and in-person conversations.

Although social media might be entertaining, but it’s not a necessity. Since I’ve managed perfectly fine without it for so long, I never saw a strong enough reason to join. However, I’ve decided to create an Instagram account—but not for the usual reasons. I’m not suddenly interested in social media or looking to build an online presence. The only reason I’m making one now is for my university’s UCR Traditions Keeper program.

To earn the Traditions Keeper medal, I have to complete 54 campus traditions and post photos of them on Instagram. Since this medal is something I really want, I’m willing to make an account for it. However, I’ll be setting strict boundaries for myself. My account will remain private, and I will limit my screen time to avoid falling into the social media rabbit hole.

Social media is a powerful tool, but it should be used with caution. While I understand its benefits, I also recognize its risks. My decision to avoid it for so long was based on personal values, and even though I’m finally creating an account, I’ll be doing so on my own terms.

At the end of the day, I want to control how I use social media—not let it control me.