Why Everyone is Obsessed with My Fault: London

If you have been on the romantic film side on TikTok recently, you’ve probably noticed that My Fault: London is everywhere. Prime Video’s latest adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy has sparked major buzz, with fans dissecting every moment, comparing it to the original Spanish version, and debating which one is better. And honestly? The London adaptation might just be winning over audiences in a big way.

For those unfamiliar, My Fault (Culpa Mía in Spanish) is the first book in Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy. The story follows Noah, a strong-willed 18-year-old who is forced to move in with her mother’s new husband in a wealthy neighborhood. There, she meets Nick, her arrogant and rebellious stepbrother, who has a troubled past. Despite their clashing personalities, the two develop an undeniable and forbidden attraction that leads them into a whirlwind romance filled with secrets, jealousy, and intense drama.

The Culpables trilogy (Culpa Mía, Culpa Tuya, and Culpa Nuestra) dives deep into Noah and Nick’s passionate and complicated relationship, exploring themes of love, loyalty, and the consequences of their choices. The books gained massive popularity in Spanish-speaking countries, leading to the first film adaptation in 2023,

So why is everyone so obsessed? For one, My Fault: London delivers the perfect mix of drama and passion, with a sizzling enemies-to-lovers romance that keeps viewers hooked.

The Adaptations: Spanish vs. English

The success of Culpa Mía led to two more Spanish-language sequels based on the trilogy, making it a full-fledged film franchise. However, Prime Video decided to take a fresh approach by creating an English-language adaptation, now titled My Fault: London. This version relocates the story to London, giving it a new cultural backdrop while keeping the essence of the original. And let’s be real—there’s just something about a British bad boy that makes everything 10x more exciting.

Starring Asha Banks as Noah and Matthew Broome as Nick, the British adaptation follows the same core storyline but with notable differences. One of the biggest changes is that fans believe this version is less toxic than the Spanish adaptation. In the original films, Nick’s behavior was more controlling, and his relationship with Noah felt more intense, leaning heavily into the dark romance trope. Noah and Nick’s relationship was created quickly and there was no realism to it. The London version tones down these elements, making Nick more of a classic “bad boy” rather than a problematic love interest. The English adaptation highlights Nick and Noah’s similarities and how they built a relationship that is less toxic – being more real.

Fast Cars & Forbidden Love

One of the most iconic elements of My Fault—in both the books and the films—is its emphasis on cars. Nick isn’t just a reckless bad boy, he’s also an adrenaline junkie with a passion for racing. His love for fast cars plays a huge role in his character, and many of his interactions with Noah take place in or around cars. Whether he’s showing off his driving skills, taking her on late-night rides, or using his car as an escape from his troubled life, cars symbolize his freedom, control, and rebellious nature.

In My Fault: London, the sleek sports cars and underground racing scenes add an extra layer of excitement and danger to the story. On TikTok, fans can’t stop posting edits of Banks and Broome, praising their chemistry and the film’s modern, edgy feel. I have a feeling Asha Banks is going to be the next “IT” Girl.

Why Fans Are Obsessed

The Culpables fandom is deeply invested in these characters, so naturally, the comparisons between the Spanish and English versions have taken over TikTok. Fans are analyzing everything—from the way key scenes are portrayed to how Asha Banks and Matthew Broome bring a new energy to Noah and Nick. Some love the polished, modern take of My Fault: London, while others argue that the original Spanish adaptation captured the raw intensity of the book better.

I’ll admit, I was skeptical at first. I was not very familiar with Mercedes Ron’s novels besides from what I have seen on TikTok, however just like any book there is such a strong fanbase But after watching (and immediately rewatching), I totally get it. Regardless of which version people prefer, one thing is clear: My Fault: London has reignited the hype around Mercedes Ron’s world, introducing new audiences to the story while giving longtime fans a fresh perspective. And with so much conversation happening online, it wouldn’t be surprising if this adaptation leads to even more films—or maybe even an English-language sequel.

So, if you haven’t watched yet—what are you waiting for?