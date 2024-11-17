Undergraduate Research at UCR: What It Entails and How to Get Involved

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The UC system is renowned across the world for its multidisciplinary research. I’ve noticed that incoming students have often heard about research, but don’t have a strong idea of what it entails. In reality, it isn’t just something that faculty are involved in, many undergrads contribute to it too! Research experience is often asked for in applications to PhD programs, medical school, Master’s programs, and more, but I’d recommend everyone to try it out regardless of their career path. It’s a great way to see how the information from your classes is applied to the real world, build connections with faculty, and meet other students who share your interests! Though it may seem daunting initially, navigating undergraduate research at UCR is a very achievable and rewarding process.

So, what is research? Research is defined as independent discovery in a certain field of study, and originality is highly valued. A project typically aims to address a specific question that has not been answered (or was insufficiently answered) before. Many students hear this and imagine a lab full of chemicals, cells, and mice, but there’s opportunities for research in all fields! The type of work you do can vary greatly depending on what type of lab you’re in. Wet labs are labs that use physical samples such as biological samples and specimens. Dry labs are more digital, focusing on analyzing data and using computing systems. Field work is done outdoors and aims to observe people or animals in their natural habitats.

Regardless of which form of research appeals to you, the most important thing is to find a lab whose focus you feel passionate about. I can’t stress that enough! You’ll be much more excited to contribute if you’re interested in the topic, and this will also show when you’re speaking about your experience in future applications, interviews, and more. Before you reach out to a lab to ask about open positions, I’d recommend finding their website and skimming through a few of their papers to get an idea of what being a part of the team could look like.

Opportunities typically aren’t handed to students— while they’re not difficult to get, you do have to go out of your way to seek them. The best way to get started is by getting to know professors. Attend office hours and ask your professors about their work; express your own interests and ask if they have any colleagues whose research might align with what you’re seeking. You can also find listings of all professors per department, and you can look up each professor by name to find their publications (that’s how many students find positions— just by emailing a professor who they’ve never even met before!). Reach out to as many labs as you can, and eventually you will find one that has an opening.

While most research positions are volunteer-based, this might not be feasible for everyone. Luckily, there are plenty of programs offered by both UCR and other universities to help compensate students for their time. Some labs offer paid work-study positions. The Center for Undergraduate Research and Engaged Learning offers grants and scholarships to fund students’ projects as well, such as the Chancellor’s Research Fellowship or the Mini-Grant program. You can also find paid internships offered by both UCR and other universities.

Of course, one of the most important parts of research is sharing your findings! The most basic way to professionally share your work is at a conference, which is an event where professionals present their work through different mediums such as posters, oral presentations, etc. UCR has its Undergraduate Research Symposium each spring, and you can also find conferences open to undergrads on region wide and statewide levels. To be accepted to present at a conference, you typically must submit an abstract, which is a paragraph summary of your project.. UCR has an undergraduate research journal that publishes student-written papers, but you can also submit to external journals that fit the field of your project.

And while I could go on about the professional opportunities and development that research has to offer, I rarely hear people discuss the personal growth it provides as well. Getting involved in a lab is a great way to see the manifestation of classroom topics in the real world, which is a lot more motivating for pursuing your degree than studying theoretical situations behind a desk all day. My research experiences have given me a greater sense of wonder and excitement as I learn about how professionals in my field are making a tangible impact on peoples’ lives. That’s why I encourage everyone to give research involvement a try, regardless of major or what they envision for their future. It’s not just an extracurricular; it’s something that fundamentally changes the way you think, see other people, and perceive the world.