The Top Six Albums I Listened to 2025 

Most times near the beginning of the new year, I don’t usually make resolutions for myself to pursue. I typically like to allow myself to follow into whichever hobby or interest that I feel naturally gravitated towards that moment in time. Although at the start of 2025, the one resolution I did make and that I ended up maintaining was listening to more albums. My original goal was to listen to at least 50 new albums I had never listened to in its entirety, but by the end of the year, I had listened to 275 albums. I found these albums through friend’s recommendations, Rate Your Music, Pitchfork, record store $1 bins, Spotify playlists, and other avenues. I did not have a specific preference for what albums to listen to, which allowed me to expand the genres: I listened to from classic rock to French house to Italo disco to rap rock to art pop, and anything in between. These are the favorites I had the pleasure of listening to.

6. What’s Your Pleasure? by Jessie Ware (2020)

The sixth album on my list is, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ By Jessie Ware released in 2020. This album’s genres would be defined under dance-pop, disco, and synth funk. I came across this album through a YouTube video in which stated that it was one of their personal favorite albums that came out of 2020 and also mentioned it was a disco record. As a disco lover myself due to the influence of my mother’s music taste, I was intrigued by the possibility of a modern disco record. This album surprised me and I loved how Jessie Ware was able to express themes of feminine sensuality and desire through more matured and refined lyricism. She reminds listeners vividly and vibrantly of the importance of pleasure through disco-funk infused instrumentation and melodies that can’t help but to make you move and dance.

Favorite Tracks: What’s Your Pleasure?, Soul Control, Ooh La La

5. Past, Present, & Future by The Rah Band (1985)

The fifth album on my list is, ‘Past, Present, & Future’ by The Rah Band released in 1985. This album’s genres would be defined under space disco, synth funk, and synthpop. Before listening to this album, I had been aware of this artist for some time since I really liked one of the songs off of this record, “Clouds Across the Moon,” which I found because it playing in the background of Chanel’s, ‘Paris Cosmopolite Metiers d’art’ show from 2017. The Rah Band is made up of a one multi-instrumentalist named Richard Hewson who through his solo-project was able to define 80s jazz funk. This album feels like what would come on the sound system in a chic jazz cafe in an intergalactic Barbarella inspired universe.

Favorite Tracks: Are You Satisfied?, Messages from the Stars, Clouds Across the Moon

4. Imaginal Disk by Magdalena Bay (2024)

The forth album on my list is, ‘Imaginal Disk’ by Magdalena Bay released in 2024. This album’s genres would be defined under synthpop, neo-psychedelia, and dance pop. I had known of this album and the band prior to listening to this album since I was a big fan of their song, “Image” from this record. Upon initial listening, I knew I enjoyed this album, but it wasn’t until I took my time replaying it as well immersing myself in the rest of their discography that I fell absolutely in love with this album. I had the wonderful pleasure of also seeing them perform this album live in Anaheim at the House of Blues where they put on an immaculate show with one of the best stage designs I’ve ever seen. This album is a true blue immersion into a synth-pop psychedelic wonderland that invites you to float in its rhythms.

Favorite Tracks: That’s My Floor, Love is Everywhere, Killing Time

3. From Here to Eternity by Giorgio Moroder (1977)

The third album on my list is, ‘From Here to Eternity’ by Giorgio Moroder released in 1977. This album’s genres would be defined under electro-disco, hi-nrg, and space disco. I had known about the title track, ‘From Here to Eternity’ for some time but I haven’t gone back and listened to the album associated with it. I felt compelled because I had realized that last year I grew an affinity for a subgenre of music that imagines a 60s/70s interpretation of space and a flamboyant future. This album perfectly encapsulates this spirit as a continuous mix that blends seamlessly from one track to another. This album gives you the feeling that you’re dancing in a nonstop club as you feel the sweat across your forehead but the energy still pulsing through the room.

Favorite Tracks: From Here to Eternity, Utopia Me Giorgio, Lost Angeles

2. Psycho Tropical Berlin by La Femme (2013)

The second album on my list is, ‘Psycho Tropical Berlin’ by La Femme released in 2013. This album’s genres would be defined under new wave, French pop, and surf rock. I first learned of this French band from the 2014 found-footage horror movie, As Above, So Below, when some songs from this album played throughout the film. I was intrigued by the blend of psychedelia rock and synth pop within the songs so I kept the band on my radar. In November 2024, I was able to see them live at the Hollywood Palladium which inspired me to want to listen to more of their albums in their entirety. This album has then become a staple of all my playlists and I’m looking forward to listening to this album during late nights on my Paris trip.

Favorite Tracks: Hypsoline, Antitaxi, Packshot

1. Time by Electric Light Orchestra (1981)

Finally, the first album on my list and my favorite listen from 2025 is, ‘Time’ by Electric Light Orchestra released in 1981. This album’s genres would be defined under rock opera, pop rock, and synthpop. I have been a longtime fan of Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra and had the opportunity to see them live at the Kia Forum in October, 2024. At the start of the year, I wanted to do more of a deep dive into the deep cuts of their discography, and the first album I listened to in 2025 was, ‘Time.’The album is a concept album about an unnamed man who is suddenly transported from the 80s to the year 2095. The album centers on the protagonist as he contends with his new reality and the world he left behind. It deals with themes regarding the advancement of technology and how it was momentarily exciting at first but eventually reveals the facade of the loneliness that lies underneath. If there is one lyric that encapsulates this it’s from the song, ‘21st Century Man’ which states, “Though you ride on the wheels of tomorrow, you still wander the fields of your sorrow.” It’s an incredibly vibrant and electric album that is not only my favorite album of the year but of all time.

Favorite Tracks: Your’s Truly, 2095, From the End of the World, Here is the News