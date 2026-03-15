The Power of a Public Library Feat. Laufey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one place I love just as much as a coffee shop, it’s the public library. Anyone who knows me, knows how much of a reader I am and how much I advocate for using and supporting local libraries. Every week, you can find me wandering the shelves debating my next read, sitting at one of the tables with my headphones on while I finish homework, or working on the marketing programs for this week’s monthly book picks and youth events I organize.

I have been working at my local library for the last six years and been a card holder for ten. Since the COVID-19 pandemic when BookTok skyrocketed, I’ve noticed a shift in how readers and young audiences view libraries. I understand everyone loves the feeling of walking into Barnes & Noble (myself included) and picking up the next viral book. But with so many “must-reads,” my shelves have quickly filled up with books I haven’t touched since. It is often forgotten that the public library has books attained for any cardholder, from fantasy, mystery, or romance to memoirs, cookbooks, and magazines. If you are looking for Booktok’s hottest new author, most likely we have it in stock (or can order it for you free of charge).

Everytime I step foot into the library, I am always brought back to the joy and responsibility I felt as a kid: checking out and returning books taught me accountability, fueled my love for reading, and gave me the chance to live a hundred lives outside my own. Reading was one of the few ways where I was able to connect my emotions and feelings beyond what was written. Each character shaped my perspective on a new issue, introduced me to a new experience, and connected me with complex ideas I might never have encountered otherwise.

Another forgotten perk of a public libraries in southern California is their accessible resources. Public libraries are essential to every community., as they provide free access to digital services, community programs, Wi-Fi, computer usage, job search tools, language learning, creative labs, and most importantly, they promote literacy for all ages. In a world where technology use feels universal, it’s easy to forget that access to it is still a privilege. Libraries close that gap, offering computers and internet to those without access at home, ensuring digital equity is present for all. Having a library card also unlocks digital resources such as e-books, audiobooks, and journals through platforms such as Hoopla, Overdrive, and Libby. All of these tools can be accessed from the comfort of your own device.

​​The Los Angeles County Public Library saw a surge in memberships when artist Laufey partnered with them to celebrate A Very Laufey Day by releasing a limited-edition library card for fans. With over 86 locations across the county, this partnership gave fans from all over Los Angeles and beyond the chance to visit their local branch and join in. Laufey launched her official book club in 2022, where she’s been sharing her passion for reading, highlighting her favorite authors, and creating a space to discuss the books she loves. If you’re a fan of both reading and her music, you can follow along with the book club on Instagram or join the conversations on Discord.

You can use this Excel sheet to find the closest public library to you. While each branch has its own process, most only require a quick application – online or in person – and a valid form of identification. It’s that easy to unlock everything your local library has to offer! Without public libraries, communities would not be complete. If you are not currently a member of your local library, make the change and help you community because the more members the more resources that become available to all.