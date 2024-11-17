The Note-Taking Playbook: Tools and Tips for Your Success

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, it’s easy to become overwhelmed or bombarded with new information while taking classes. From fast-paced lectures to extensive reading assignments, it can be a challenge to keep up, let alone understand or retain all the material. This is when effective note-taking can come into play. More than just writing down what the professor or TA lectures, it becomes a strategic tool for learning, understanding, and retaining information relayed in lectures. In the ever-evolving landscape of higher education, such as the online shift to learning and the abundance of online resources, note-taking in the current day and age requires a mix of traditional and modern techniques. Here are some note-taking skills every student should be aware of, and strive to master as soon as possible.

Become an Active Listener

Before even setting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), a key factor to good note-taking is active listening. This means to be fully present in the classroom and in the moment, whether it be physical or virtual. But in this case, instead of trying to rapidly transcribe every word the professor says, focus on your understanding of the key concepts, ideas, or arguments. Check-in with yourself: what is the key message of the lecture? Why is it important? Can you connect it to the other topics learned throughout the course?

Active listening also involves having to filter out any unnecessary details, and primarily focusing on critical information. Use techniques like listening for markers– phrases like “the main point, “in summary,” or “the most important takeaway”–to guide your note-taking.

Embrace the Cornell Method

The Cornell Method has stood the test of time, and seemingly for good reason. It’s an easily structurable way of organizing your notes, which not only helps to make studying more efficient, but also helps to enhance comprehension and your active recall.

Here’s an example of how it works:

Divide your paper into three sections : a narrow left-hand column (cue), a larger right -hand column (notes), and a bottom section (summary).

: a narrow left-hand column (cue), a larger right -hand column (notes), and a bottom section (summary). During lecture, write detailed notes in the right hand column. Focus your notes here more on main ideas, key concepts, or examples.

Focus your notes here more on main ideas, key concepts, or examples. After class, fill in the left-hand column with keywords, questions you may have, or things to help prompt your mind to recall the information.

with keywords, questions you may have, or things to help prompt your mind to recall the information. Finally, summarize the entire page in a few short sentences at the bottom of the page. This helps to reinforce the material in your mind, as well as ensure that you have captured the overall essence of what was covered in the lecture.

The Cornell Method encourages critical thinking by prompting you to reflect on what you’ve learned, identify key concepts, and synthesize information–skills that are invaluable for exams and assignments.

Incorporate Digital Note-Taking Tools

While traditional pen-and-paper note-taking is still important in our modern day and age, digital tools have helped to transform the way students take and organize notes. Apps like Notion, Goodnotes, and Evernote offer various features that make it easy to organize and revisit your notes, such as highlighting, linking, and search functions. These tools may be the game-changer you have been looking for in your digital note-taking journey.

Here are a few tips for effective digital note-taking:

Create a system of folders and tags to categorize your notes by subject, topic, or date.

to categorize your notes by subject, topic, or date. Use templates or pre-made structures to keep your notes organized. Many apps allow you to set up templates for specific types of classes, like lectures, readings, or labs.

to keep your notes organized. Many apps allow you to set up templates for specific types of classes, like lectures, readings, or labs. Incorporate other media elements. One major advantage of digital note-taking is that you have the ability to embed images, audio recordings, or even videos. For example, you could record your lectures (with permission, of course!) and add timestamps for easy study reference.

One major advantage of digital note-taking is that you have the ability to embed images, audio recordings, or even videos. For example, you could record your lectures (with permission, of course!) and add timestamps for easy study reference. Utilize cloud syncing to ensure your notes are accessible and backed up across all of your devices, whether you’re studying at home, in the library, or on the go!

Mind Mapping for Visual Learners

If you feel like you’re a visual learner, mind mapping might be just the technique you’ve been searching for. This method involves the creation of a visual diagram that helps to represent ideas, concepts, and their relationships to one another. It can be particularly useful for subjects that involve a lot of interrelated concepts or visuals, such as biology, psychology, or history.

To create your mind map:

Start with one central idea in the middle of the page.

Then, branch out with related topics, subtopics, or key concepts, using lines and/or arrows to show the connections between them.

Use colors, images, and/or symbols to help with your memory retention, as well as making your notes more engaging and easier to read.

Mind mapping does not only help you see the bigger picture, but also to make it easier in reviewing material before exams or tests. They’re also versatile, as they can be created on paper or digitally.

Handwritten vs. Typed Notes: The Balance

Some researchers have suggested that handwritten notes help to improve your retention, active listening, and understanding more thoroughly in comparison to its typed counterpart. This is because the process of writing by hand forces your brain to process the information more deeply, and with more intention. However, the act of typing can be faster and more efficient, especially for those fast-paced lectures packed with information.

The solution you may need? Use a hybrid approach:

For subjects that require more critical thinking and problem solving, such as math or philosophy, consider handwriting your notes.

For content-heavy courses, such as history or psychology, speed may be essential, so try your hand (or fingers) at typing.

Finding the perfect balance between the two may be initially difficult, but can help you maximize your learning efficiency.

Effective note-taking is a skill that can go beyond the lecture hall– it’s a tool that can be used lifelong for learning, retaining information, and organizing. Whether you prefer the digital methods, the tried-and-true pen and paper, or a mix of both, the key is to find what works for you. No two people will learn or take notes the same way, so play around with different techniques. By mastering the methods mentioned above, we as students can improve not only our academic performance, but also enhance our overall learning experience. So, the next time you go into lecture or read your assigned materials, remember: good notes are the foundation of great learning.