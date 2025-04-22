“The Life List” Is A Bittersweet Movie That Raises Thoughts On How We Should Aspire To Live

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On March 28, Netflix premiered “The Life List” directed by Adam Brooks, a coming-of-age film that tugs at the heartstrings while delivering a powerful message: life is for living, not just surviving. Starring “Descendants” star Sofia Carson as “Alexandra Caroline Rose” or “Alex” in a tender, grounded performance, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the bestselling novel by Lori Nelson Spielman. It’s a gentle reminder to revisit the dreams we once held dear, and to embrace the unexpected path that unfolds when we dare to chase them.

The story follows a young woman named Alex whose life is decent but not fulfilling. She’s smart, capable and set to take over her late mother’s (portrayed by Connie Britton) cosmetics company. Instead of a corner office or corporate responsibilities, she’s given something entirely unexpected: a list she wrote when she was 13 and to encourage Alex to follow with the list her mother recorded videos on DVD that will be given to her after each task completed and its heartwarming seeing the connection and love she and her mother shared. This list of childhood dreams and whimsical goals becomes the map for her next chapter. The premise sounds like a classic “bucket list” movie but The Life List is different in a big way. A bucket list is created with the end of life in mind – a collection of big, often extravagant things to do “before you die”. The life list on the other hand shifts the focus. It’s about choosing to live, here and now. Instead of being preoccupied with time running out, the life list encourages people to reconnect with joy, spontaneity and forgotten passions.

It’s not about racing against death, it’s about living. For Alex the list includes things like going all out in a mosh pit, camping under the moon, etc and lastly find true love. But as she works through the list, each task makes her re-evaluate the life she’s so carefully controlled. The film is less about ticking boxes and more about transformation. With every item completed, Alex peels back a layer of who she thought she was and begins to discover who she wants to be.

What makes The Life List so emotionally resonant is its emphasis on healing through joy—and that healing isn’t always easy or pretty. Grief and identity are messy, complicated things-the film doesn’t shy away from that reality. Alex’s journey is a real one: she hits setbacks, awkward moments and emotionally charged revelations. That’s where the real hope lies: it’s never too late to change your story, to dream again, to live differently. Carson’s performance captures that delicate tension between holding it all together and quietly falling apart. Alex isn’t a perfect, rebellious caricature—she’s someone many viewers will see themselves in. She’s stuck between expectations and emotions, and that’s where the film finds its themes of purpose, family and self-love.

The cinematography and direction in “The Life List” mirror the evolution of Alex’s character in a beautiful way. At first, the cool tones and controlled framing of early scenes reflect just how restricted her world feels. As the story unfolds, warmth and softness start to seep in—both in the visuals and the pacing. That shift is so gentle, yet so deliberate, it underscores just how much transformation is happening beneath the surface.

One of the things that really stands out about this film is its reminder that love comes in many forms. The romantic subplot is there, but it never overshadows the heart of the story. The real emotional arcs come from Alex reconnecting with herself, understanding her late mother in a new light and forming friendships that both challenge and uplift her. What you don’t get here are the big plot twists. Instead, the film charms with its sincerity. It invites you to reflect—not just on what you want to do before you die—but on what makes you feel alive right now.

In a culture where hustle, perfection and high achievement are everything, this film offers a quieter, but more powerful message: you deserve joy. You deserve to be playful. You deserve to follow those dreams that are still inside you—no matter how silly or improbable they may seem.

Watching “The Life List” is like being handed permission to pause and ask yourself what your life list would look like. That list might include traveling to a new country—or learning to dance. Maybe it’s reconnecting with someone you miss, or taking a risk on a new passion. Whatever it is, the film encourages you to go for it—because of the experience itself, not just to check something off a list. That’s what “The Life List” is: a reminder to live intentionally. To find beauty in the everyday. To listen to that part of yourself that still believes in magic. (And we all need that reminder.) Deadlines and distractions can get in the way of that. But that message—that reminder—is worth hearing.