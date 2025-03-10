The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Latino Freeze Movement has emerged as a response to the Trump administration’s rollbacks on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and its hostile immigration policies. This movement seeks to harness the economic influence of the Latine community to advocate for equitable treatment and policy reform.

On Feb. 28, the Latino Freeze Movement organized a national boycott targeting companies that have scaled back their DEI commitments. Showing the desire to hold corporations accountable for their support of policies that are discriminatory. By refraining from being consumers at these businesses such as Coca-Cola, Amazon, Walmart, and Target, participants aim to demonstrate the substantial economic power of the Latine population.

Last month, on Feb. 5, the “A Day Without Immigrants” protest took place, demonstrating the indispensable role of immigrants in the U.S. economy. This protest saw numerous Hispanic and Latine businesses across the nation close their doors to illustrate the void that would exist without their contributions. In Chicago, for instance, several restaurants and stores in the Little Village area participated, with signs informing the public of their closure in solidarity with the movement. As well back home in Los Angeles for me the streets of the San Fernando Valley were empty.

For many, this movement is deeply personal. As a Mexican American woman whose grandfather was part of the original United Farm Workers (UWF) and marched alongside César Chávez during the grape protests and boycotts, the Latino Freeze Movement resonates profoundly. It is disheartening to witness the necessity of such actions once again, echoing the same civil rights struggles my grandfather fought to overcome.

The Latino Freeze Movement not only seeks to challenge discriminatory policies but also aims to raise awareness about the significant economic contributions of the Latine community. By redirecting spending towards local and minority-owned businesses, the movement fosters economic empowerment and resilience within the community. This approach reflects past civil rights strategies, where economic boycotts served as effective tools for social change.

The movement demonstrates the broader impacts of corporate support for political agendas that undermine minority communities. By holding corporations accountable, the Latino Freeze Movement emphasizes the importance of corporate responsibility and ethical business practices. This initiative serves as a reminder that consumer choices can drive significant change, urging companies to align their policies with the values of inclusivity and equity.

Moreover, the Latino Freeze Movement is a testament to the enduring spirit of activism within the Latine community. It reflects a collective commitment to justice, equality, and the recognition of the invaluable contributions that Latines make to the fabric of American society, especially the economy. Through unified economic action and advocacy, the movement aspires to effect meaningful change and uphold the civil rights that previous generations valiantly fought to secure. So let’s continue to fight for what our ancestors wanted us to have. We can not go back. I implore you to continue to boycott these corporations when you can and to start and spread the word if you haven’t already.