The Fall of Rom-Coms

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter.

Whether it’s set in detention, a bookstore, or company rivalry, each of these settings have sprouted some of the most famous rom-coms. Starring A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Drew Barrymore, or Matthew McConaughey, these were the faces of the late 90s and the early 2000’s romance movies that make us cry and laugh. As the years passed, we began to see the reign of these A-List romancers come to an end. The sparkle of these long-time rom-coms had finally started to dim.

Streaming services, such as Netflix, typically have their own production companies. There seems to be a quirk with specific Netflix rom-coms that are kind of niche. The lines almost feel too cheesy, and the backgrounds are not as ‘homey’ and don’t have that ‘lived-in’ effect. The way rom-coms are produced now nearly takes the audience out of the movie, especially when it involves trendy slang or texts popping up on the screen. As much as movies are not real life, those early 2000s rom-coms were cozy, and felt like you were really there.

Paramount Pictures

Many of the newer rom-coms, such as The Idea of You or A Family Affair try to be more relatable than romantic. One factor that may explain why these movies reach towards relatability is generational differences. There must be the idea that since younger adult audiences use trendy slang and social media, it must also be integrated into the movie. However, movies are often used as a way to escape everyday life, and if we watch movies that implement routine media and vernacular, it defeats that purpose.

In more of a business sense, generally, you want to produce something that will result in more money. While rom-coms make decent money through the box office, it is not anything in comparison to Marvel movies. Marvel itself has made billions of dollars throughout the franchise. If rom-coms performed as well as Marvel films did, they would most likely be produced more, and hopefully with the same quality there had been in previous years.

As an avid movie watcher myself, the romantic comedy genre is dear to my heart. Depending on the person various factors go into what makes a good rom-com. You should be able to feel the chemistry between two characters through the screen, so much so that you kind of want them to have a real relationship. The wardrobe of characters is a factor that I take in, especially if there is a questionable fashion choice. I find it hard to concentrate between the story taking place and the fashion mishap. Music can add to a scene and the character’s chemistry, even apart from certain lines or scenes, the film score can always stay with viewers.

Maybe the fix to the fall of rom-coms is to stop making them. There are streaming services and DVDs that will forever hold our favorite ways to pass the time and escape our days. With the click of a button, we can easily watch what we yearn for: the palpable tension, forbidden touch, and fleeting looks.