So Bad, So Good: Why We Can’t Stop Watching Trashy Reality TV

If you’ve ever found yourself binge-watching The Bachelor or laughing at the absurdity of Love Island, you’re not alone. Gen Z has become obsessed with reality TV, and it’s easy to see why. These shows are filled with chaos, drama, and some seriously questionable decision-making—and somehow, we just can’t look away. But it’s not just about the wild antics and shocking eliminations. There’s a deeper psychology at play, and it’s shaping why we can’t get enough of these guilty pleasures.

One major reason reality TV has such a hold on Gen Z is for its escape from reality. Life is stressful. Between work, school, and the general chaos of adulthood, sometimes you just need to shut off your brain and watch people argue over who took whose man or latest edition of Jimmy Choos. Reality TV also offers a sense of relief—it’s a break from the endless cycle of responsibility and uncertainty that Gen Z faces. Whether it’s navigating school pressures, financial stress, or the constant need to keep up with the world around us, we just need a moment to shut off. In a way, these shows offer the perfect distraction, giving us permission to indulge in someone else’s drama without the emotional burden.

But there’s more to it than just mindless entertainment. Reality TV acts as a social experiment, giving us a chance to observe human behavior in extreme situations. Watching people navigate intense social dynamics, relationships, and difficult decisions makes us reflect on what we might do in those situations. Would I have made the same choice as the contestant on Love Island? Probably not. But it’s fascinating to watch others make decisions that we from the comfort of our couches can critique without consequence. I find it especially interesting how shows like Love is Blind ask contestants to build relationships based entirely on communication. The fact that they form emotional connections without ever seeing each other face-to-face is such a unique concept—it’s a true test of how strong a relationship can be when it’s solely built on emotional and verbal connection. It’s a totally different approach to love, and it’s intriguing to watch how people navigate that process without the typical external influences of physical appearance or first impressions.

Reality TV also gives us an opportunity to explore different cultures and lifestyles, sometimes revealing hidden worlds that we might not have been exposed to otherwise. For example, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives offers a new look into the lives of women in the Mormon community, providing a rare glimpse into the personal struggles, societal expectations, and complex relationships within the culture. The show challenges stereotypes and gives a voice to individuals whose lives might seem unfamiliar to those outside of the community. It opens up a dialogue about the pressures of religious and cultural expectations, especially in a world that increasingly embraces nontraditional ways of living. For many viewers, this show brings a new understanding of Mormon culture.

Also reality TV has become a shared experience—one that spans memes, group chats, and even Twitter debates. It’s not just about the show itself; it’s about engaging with others and joining in on the drama. For instance, the meme “Abby there are so many things I could say to you right now, and I’m going to say nothing” from Dance Moms has taken Tiktok by storm, as viewers are reenacting their own scene and it’s hilarious.Memes add a whole new level of entertainment, letting us laugh about the ridiculous moments with friends while we all weigh in on who’s the villain or which contestant deserves a second chance.

At the end of the day, reality TV is chaotic, messy, and so entertaining. It taps into our curiosity, provides an escape, and gives us a chance to connect with others over the drama. Gen Z might be obsessed with it, but honestly, who can blame us?