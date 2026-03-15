Sips & Stories: 5 Local Coffee Shops in SoCal Worth Visiting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me – a lover of literature, iced vanilla lattes, and a cozy corner to enjoy both, then you understand the magic of a truly good coffee shop. A good coffee shop is more than just the taste or the jittering feeling of caffeine; a truly good coffee shop is delivered by it’s atmosphere, the community it built, and the story of each cup. But in today’s economy, locally owned cafés are struggling to compete with big-name chains. With rising rents, supply costs, and changing consumer habits, many small businesses are being forced to close their doors. That’s why it’s more important than ever to seek them out, support them, and listen to the stories they have to tell.

Southern California is full of hidden gems; cafés tucked between palm trees and busy streets that deserve more attention. So, I made it my mission to explore five local coffee shops in my area in SoCal, meet the passionate people behind them, and share what makes each one special. Whether you’re a fellow caffeine addict, a fan of enjoying a slow morning, or just someone looking for your next study spot, these are my favorite places where stories are brewed alongside the coffee.

Klatch Coffee

Klatch Coffee, a family-owned business based in Rancho Cucamonga, has been brewing and expanding since 1993. Mike and Cindy Perry started their first café after realizing the Inland Empire lacked high-quality coffee and a welcoming space for conversation. Using his background in chemical engineering, Mike developed a passion for roasting coffee, which has now grown into a brand recognized around the world. Today, their daughter, Heather Perry, leads the company as CEO and has expanded it to 16 retail locations across Southern California. You can find Klatch inside a Sprouts near you or one of their stand alone locations throughout Southern California.

I had the chance to speak with Heather about her journey as a business owner, her favorite item on the menu, and what it means to run a local coffee shop in Southern California.

What inspired you to open Klatch Coffee? Was becoming a business owner always a dream of yours, or did it happen unexpectedly?

“I never actually planned to work in coffee, but looking back, nothing else would’ve made sense,” Heather shared. “What started as my parents’ ‘temporary’ café in Rancho Cucamonga is now an internationally recognized brand with nearly 200 team members and a growing presence in wholesale, e-commerce, and training.”

Before becoming CEO, Heather competed in national and international barista competitions, becoming the first woman to win the U.S. Barista Championship — and the first person to win it twice. “That experience taught me the importance of perfecting every detail of the coffee experience and understanding what customers truly value,” she said.

Is there a drink or item on the menu that has a special story behind it? What’s your go-to order?

“One of my favorites is Lion’s Pride, one of our freshly roasted blends. I even have it delivered to my home every month,” Heather said. “It’s my go-to every morning.”

What does owning a local coffee shop mean to you, especially in a place like Southern California?

“Now that I’ve officially taken the helm at Klatch, my goal is to meet everyone where they are in their coffee journey,” Heather explained. Klatch operates on a Direct Trade model, sourcing from long-standing farm partners producing Cup of Excellence quality coffee and paying well above Fair Trade minimums to support sustainable careers and communities.

Heather also leads Klatch’s Training Lab, offering classes and consulting services to promote excellence across the coffee industry. “Southern California is where my family was born and raised, so being able to continue building our brand right here makes it all the more meaningful,” she said. “My business background, combined with a lifetime immersed in specialty coffee, has shaped how I lead – with intention, care, and a drive for excellence.”

Lucky’s Coffee

Lucky’s Coffee opened in downtown Upland in 2019, unexpectedly, when owner Kat Padlan realized how hard it was to find good specialty coffee in the Inland Empire. Growing up in the area, she often noticed the lack of unique flavors compared to what was available in Los Angeles and Orange County and she wanted to bring that same level of craft back home. Nearly six years later, Lucky’s Coffee has become a staple in the San Gabriel Valley with their thriving location now in Claremont, just minutes from the Claremont Colleges. Prior to this interview, their old location in Downtown Upland was operating and has now closed.

As someone who spends a lot of personal time at Lucky’s, I’ve had the chance to try my way through the menu, from specialty lattes and matchas to their seasonal favorites, while also getting the chance to chat with Kat about her journey as a business owner, her go-to order, and what it means to run a local coffee shop in Southern California.

What inspired you to open Klatch Coffee? Was becoming a business owner always a dream of yours, or did it happen unexpectedly?

“I was working for the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) and realized how much the Inland Empire was lacking specialty coffee. I wanted to bring that back to my hometown of Upland. It came unexpectedly because I had my own cold brew business at the time, selling to different breweries, but I realized I had no storefront to showcase my creations, so Lucky’s came to be.”

Is there a drink or item on the menu that has a special story behind it? What’s your go-to order?

“Since we opened, The Rabbit Hole has been a staple – a quad shot mocha with oat milk. It’s the perfect drink for someone with a long day ahead of them or who just needs something with a kick. At Lucky’s, I want our menu to be approachable, especially for people who may be new to specialty coffee. We offer a wide variety, from strawberry, caramel, rose, and lavender flavors to classic drip coffees, chais, teas, and more.”

What does owning a local coffee shop mean to you, especially in a place like Southern California?

“Owning a local coffee shop in SoCal is a blessing. We opened right before the pandemic and have always focused on being a community center. We’ve built relationships within Upland and Claremont, from our customers to the students who spend hours studying here. For us, it’s always been community over competition. We often say, ‘If one person visits my shop, it gives me a reason to visit someone else’s shop.’ Coffee crawling exists for a reason – each shop offers something different. What matters most is creating a space where people can come together and have a positive experience, especially when there’s already so much negativity in the world.”

Arcade Coffee Roasters

A local gem to UCR students is Arcade Coffee Roasters, a small indie coffee shop that has grown tremendously since 2015. Starting off as a small retail popup, they have expanded to four locations across Riverside. Stephen Hasemeyer and Shane Levario co-founded Arcade Coffee after realizing Riverside lacked high-quality coffee and community. I had the chance to speak with Stephen “Stevie” about their journey as a business owner, his favorite item on the menu, and what it means to run a local coffee shop in Southern California.

What inspired you to open Arcade Coffee Roasters? Was becoming a business owner always a dream of yours, or did it happen unexpectedly?

“I was really frustrated with the idea that only Los Angeles and Orange County had the good stuff, when people would say “It’s good for Riverside” in regards to restaurants, coffee shops and bars here, I wanted to change that because we need things to be good, just because they are good.” Before that, Haseymeyer was planning on moving overseas and being a pastor and while traveling in China found some missionaries using coffee as a way of impacting their community. I thought it was such a great concept that I wanted to bring it home.”

Is there a drink or item on the menu that has a special story behind it? What’s your go-to order?

“One item that has a special meaning is the Hot Sparrow, which was inspired by my daughter.” Made with 8 ounces of milk and syrup of your choice, it was added to the menu for her and other kids to enjoy. Hasemeyer’s current order is an Airicano – an iced american but steamed, the drink is really light and refreshing.

What does owning a local coffee shop mean to you, especially in a place like Southern California?

“Our former mayor Ron Loveridge says that coffee shops are the watering holes of the city. I think coffee shops play a key role in developing culture. It’s a place where people meet and share ideas, develop relationships and ultimately find a sense of belonging. I think what we are doing is so important for our city to help inspire young people to invest in the town where they grow up in. Arcade is way more than coffee for us, it’s about changing our city’s future”

All of these local businesses have so much pride in what they do, they inspire and support their communities in ways that make a difference. If you can, please support a local business near you, whether it is a coffee shop, restaurant, or store, it will make a difference for them.