There is nothing better than lying down with a good book and then sitting back up the moment you read a plot twist.

The amount of hours of sleep I have lost just from this reader’s canon event. It is inevitable. The past couple of years, the books I’ve read have come from popular authors whose books or names have gone viral on social media. Oftentimes, these viral novels can be hit or miss.

Have you read a book you didn’t like and wonder how everyone else did? Bookworms often have this experience from a popular book on Goodreads. At least we know that more than enough people are not judging a book by its cover, because admittedly, I do. So many viral books on Booktok or Bookstagram have book covers that do not draw me in and make me not want to read this novel. For example, a popular book was “Icebreaker,” a book by Hannah Grace. The bookworms seemed to love this book and found it to be on the mature side of things; however, the second I saw the cover art, it just was not my cup of tea.

Based on my past experiences and the books I do end up reading, I don’t recall judging their covers, so maybe I just have a hidden talent for judging books.

So what makes certain books go viral? Apart from all the novels being under the romance genre, of course.

Books gain popularity by having characteristics like humor, plot, and literary style. Anybody can be an author, anyone can write, but not everyone can tell a story, and this is truly something I believe in. Trust me, I’ve had my few attempts at writing stories, and it just does not work out the way I planned. Being able to tell a story is what plays a huge part in having a novel go viral. There are so many quotes from books that go viral on social media, leading people to ask what the title is in the comments. This aligns with the saying of how words hold power, and now that may not be the original meaning of that quote,but it shows how just a few words can make something big.

To other bookworms and aspiring ones out there, judge a book by its cover, or don’t, but always read what the book is about before deciding to read it. Unless you’re really into blind dates with books, then by all means! If you’re an aspiring writer: continue to write, because one day maybe your words will end up on a TikTok or a Reel, and people will just have to know what your piece of work is titled.