“Heard through the grapevine she can be a diva.”

And the grapevine was absolutely right.

Tucker Pillsbury, professionally known as Role Model is not your typical pop artist. Born in Maine, Role Model’s rise to fame was anything but ordinary. What began as an accidental experiment while in college turned into a full-fledged career when Tucker’s DIY approach to creating music started gaining attention.

But here’s the thing: Role Model isn’t just another male artist in the pop scene. He’s carved out a space for himself by being real: unapologetically vulnerable, emotionally open, and refreshingly honest. His music speaks to the highs and lows of love, heartbreak, and growing up. His music has resonated deeply with a fanbase that is overwhelmingly female. What makes him truly special is his ability to connect human emotions — his own and his fans’ — in a way that feels personal and real.

It’s a rarity in the world of solo male artists, but Tucker’s emotional authenticity has made women especially feel seen. He sings about self-doubt, love, and navigating the messy parts of life in a way that feels like he’s sharing his diary with the world. And it doesn’t hurt that he does it with a certain softness — and of course, with crop tops that only add to his undeniable diva energy.

Many fans first discovered Role Model through his semi-public relationship with YouTuber Emma Chamberlain. Although fans were in denial, in a couples GQ interview, Pilsbury revealed the songs on his album RX: “RX”, “neverletyougo”, and “Oh Gemini” were inspired by her. Though they kept their romance under wraps, the connection was undeniable — and their breakup? Let’s just say, it gave Role Model’s lyrics a whole new level of emotional depth. His heartbreak anthems post-Emma are pure gold, and they’ve made us all feel something.

Beyond relationships and heartbreak, Role Model has used his platform to talk about something a little less glamorous: his life with Type 1 diabetes. Diagnosed at a young age, Tucker has been open about the challenges he faces daily. This level of openness is rare in the industry, and it’s part of what makes him such a relatable and authentic figure. He’s not afraid to share the struggles that come with managing a chronic illness while on tour, and his willingness to be transparent only deepens his connection with his fans.

I asked my oomfs (aka my fellow Role Model fans on Twitter) about their thoughts on his music. Here’s what they had to say:

How do you think his approach to pop is different from other male artists in the industry?

“He’s not afraid to be sensitive. Most male artists try to be tough or detached, but Tucker makes vulnerability cool.”

What’s your favorite song?

“My favorite song off of his new album “Kansas Anymore” is “So Far Gone” because it combines my two favorite divas, Tucker and Lizzy Mcalpine”

Role Model’s fanbase is a testament to his authenticity. His music isn’t about trying to be something he’s not — it’s about embracing all the messy, beautiful parts of being human. And for many, that’s exactly what makes him so special. He connects with his listeners on an emotional level, making them feel understood and seen in a way that feels rare in pop today.

He may be a crop top-wearing diva, but it’s the kind of diva we can all get behind — real, raw, and totally unapologetic. And we’re here for it.