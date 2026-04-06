Meet Audrey Hobert: GenZ’s Newest Voice in Pop Music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a weird girl at heart. Sometimes I throw on questionable outfits, eat strange food combos, break out a random dance move, or sing my lungs out to One Direction, Broadway’s latest hits, or Taylor Swift in the shower. I also love nerding out over my favorite books and movies (Twilight, Off Campus, Harry Potter to name a few).There’s something comforting about immersing myself into worlds that feel bigger than my own, whether it’s through a book, a movie, or a song. This past year was packed with music releases from artists like Lorde, Conan Gray, Addison Rae, Sabrina Carpenter, Laufey, and a hidden gem of mine, Audrey Hobert.

Last year on August 15, Audrey dropped her debut album Who’s the Clown, a twelve-track masterpiece that I’ve had on repeat ever since. As soon as I hit play, I danced around my room feeling completely free, a feeling I hadn’t experienced in a long time. Her music makes you want to move, laugh, and just exist in your own skin without worrying what anyone else thinks. Some tracks feel like they’re whispering little secrets about life and love you might have forgotten, while others are loud, and confident. My favorites are “Sex in the City,” “Chateau,” and “Thirst Trap,” but honestly every song hits in its own way. If you haven’t listened yet, you might just find your new favorite artist.

For those unfamiliar with her, Audrey grew up in Los Angeles before moving to New York to study screenwriting at NYU. She unexpectedly found her way into music after writing and singing background vocals on her best friend Gracie Abrams’ album The Secret of Us. Her breakout came through TikTok, with her first single, “Sue Me,” catching the attention of millions and now boasting over 25 million streams. The track perfectly captures the desire to be wanted while also celebrating the freedom of not catering to anyone’s expectations. After “Sue Me,” her second single, “Bowling Alley,” went just as viral, with the music video’s quirky dance move sparking a trend of its own. Her journey feels relatable, like seeing someone discover their voice and their space in the world almost by accident, and suddenly realizing that their work can touch thousands of people.

Music is all about artists reflecting on their own experiences and reminding fans that they’re still human beings with relatable struggles and emotions. What I love most about Audrey is how she embraces the unfiltered experience of being a teenage girl, even at 26. She taps into the awkwardness, the delusional daydreams, and the messy feelings we all have, and somehow turns them into empowering anthems. Her music reminds me that it’s okay to be silly, emotional, or a little quirky. In a world that constantly tells young women how they’re “supposed” to act, Audrey makes it feel cool to be exactly who you are.

Who’s the Clown bottles up that chaotic, playful, early-2000s teen energy, and I am beyond excited to see her live when she goes on tour. Listening to her songs feels like I am reclaiming a piece of myself that I forgot I had: the part that dances in your room in pajamas, laughs at your own ridiculous thoughts, and sings like no one is watching. Her lyrics are clever, humorous, and sometimes painfully honest, capturing moments that feel deeply personal but somehow universal at the same time. Every time I hear her music, I feel seen in a way that’s not always seen, that the messy parts of my life are normal and I will get through them.

Beyond the music itself, Audrey’s rise is inspiring. She’s proof that following your passions, even when the path isn’t linear, can lead to something extraordinary. She shows that creativity doesn’t have to be confined to one medium, you can write, perform, and explore different facets of yourself without permission. For fans like me, her work is a reminder to embrace our quirks, pursue what we love, and celebrate the small, joyful moments in life. In a year that has felt both overwhelming and transformative, her songs have been a safe place, a little burst of happiness, and a reason to dance when I otherwise might have just stayed in bed.

Audrey Hobert’s music is more than just songs, it’s a celebration of being alive, flawed, and fully yourself. Her debut album captures the essence of freedom, playfulness, and self-expression, and it has genuinely changed the way I experience my own day-to-day life. From spontaneous dance breaks to belting out lyrics in the shower, her music encourages me to embrace my weirdness and find joy in the little moments. I can’t wait to see what she does next!