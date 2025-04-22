The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee!

In the future, this millennial quote done in Rae Dunn font on mugs will be replaced with matcha instead of coffee to appeal to the Gen Z population. Matcha has taken the world by a green storm. There are many theories as to why matcha has become as popular as it is; some say it is because of Gwenyth Paltrow, and others believe it is because of its health benefits. These are two ideas of a completely different spectrum. No matter the main cause of the rise in the popularity of green drinks, the demand for matcha has increased globally.

As matcha has gained more popularity in the past year, both small and large cafe businesses have added various matcha drinks and even incorporated it into food. Places like Starbucks and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf have combined matcha with different flavors and cold foams to create a variety of drinks. If you’ve never been to Coffee Bean or are looking to try something, get the matcha cream strawberry latte. Adding oat milk is a personal preference, but it does make the drink creamier!

Considering that matcha is a green tea, it can be served hot, however, this tea is typically served over ice with a milk of choice. Keep note that even though matcha is a green tea, it does not taste the same as regular green tea. The best matcha is ceremonial, with a bright green color. If your matcha looks like a dull, mossy green, it most likely isn’t going to taste that good or have the same creamy consistency a good matcha is supposed to have. The dull green matcha is also said to have fewer health benefits. So, what are the benefits of matcha?

Not only is matcha good, but it also comes with a few benefits that are good for your health! Matcha has antioxidants and nutrients like magnesium and zinc. Whether people know this or not, match does boost metabolism. Perhaps that last benefit is what plays a part in its popularity. A caution to drinking matcha is that, like most other teas, it contains tannins. Tannins are naturally occurring polyphenols found in plants, seeds, and flowers. This compound interferes with iron absorption, so it’s best to drink matcha an hour or two after a meal. Nothing like a food coma to drive a craving towards a little energy drink. Luckily for you, matcha has caffeine! Less than coffee, but still something to get you going.

Maybe after reading this you’ll find your match-a!