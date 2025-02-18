It’s Hard To Be A Lover Girl

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This goes out to all the hopeless romantics and lover girls out there, your heart is worth more than gold.

We often read books and see movies with plots that are all about love, they have an addicting quality. That addicting quality in these types of media is probably the fact that we yearn for a specific type of love or person, and unfortunately, these ideas in our heads are mainly fictional. These romantic novels and movies are not reflected in the real world, and for many people out there like me, a lover girl at heart, it is a harsh truth to hold and heavy for the heart to bear. Now it seems so rare to come across a person who indulges in love, who truly wants to love with their whole being. Where has the love gone? Has society lost its ways of devoting oneself to another?

Being a lover girl is not for the faint of heart. Often the expectations for romantic love are a complete letdown in this day in age, we just want the love we give to be reciprocated back, we just want to be loved! Is that so hard? Are people too afraid to love? Despite the ideas of love and vulnerability being ‘weak’ traits, having the ability to love is strength in itself. Love is scary and risky but do it anyway. Just to compare, people do riskier things than love every day. Face your fears and love the people around you.

To be a lover girl is not only focused on a romantic partner, the warmth and tenderness expand beyond that. We can find love in ourselves and our friendships, sometimes finding love for ourselves is a difficult journey itself. Beyond moving intentionally with love, also be rooted in kindness. As Harry Styles’s motto goes, “Treat People With Kindness,” because those simple words can truly make an impact on your day.

Be the love we need in this cruel world. Remain tender despite it all.