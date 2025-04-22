Inside the Cake Picnic: A Sweet Celebration of Community and Connection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing that brings people together, it’s cake. And the Cake Picnic Tour has taken that idea to a whole new level. Started by baker Elisa Sunga, this event is more than just an excuse to indulge in desserts—it’s a movement centered around joy, connection, and creativity.

What Is the Cake Picnic Tour?

Imagine a picnic where instead of sandwiches and chips, the main attraction is cake—lots of it. The Cake Picnic Tour is a traveling community event that encourages people to gather in parks, bring their favorite cakes, and share slices with friends and strangers. Sunga originated the idea by wanting to meet up with her friends for an intimate picnic, and thanks to social media the idea blew up, having hundreds of people RSVPing in seconds. Cake Picnic has now expanded to cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and London, with plans to reach even more locations worldwide.

The Cake Picnic Tour recently brought its sweet celebration to the Legion of Honor Museum in San Francisco, coinciding with the Wayne Thiebaud: Art Comes from Art exhibition, honoring the artist known for his cake paintings. The sold-out event gathered over 1,300 cakes, from classic buttercream to unique flavors like Earl Grey tea and mango yuzu chantilly. At its core, the Cake Picnic Tour isn’t just about satisfying a sweet tooth. It’s about bringing community and self expression together—all over a slice (or two) of cake.

More Than Just Cake: The Community Behind the Movement

What makes the Cake Picnic Tour special isn’t just the variety of delicious cakes—it’s the people. These gatherings create a space where anyone can join, connect, and celebrate the simple joys of life. Whether you’re a seasoned baker eager to show off your latest creation or just someone looking for a new social experience, the Cake Picnic is a welcoming environment. No matter your baking experience, anyone is welcome to share their creation.

Cake Picnic thrives on the idea that sharing food creates meaningful bonds. Unlike a traditional potluck, there’s no pressure to bake anything perfectly—just bring an open heart and an empty plate.

You don’t have to wait for the next official Cake Picnic Tour to experience the magic, anyone can host their own version. All it takes is a gathering space, a few cakes, and a love for sharing. Whether it’s a small get-together with friends on campus or a community event at a local park the heart of a cake picnic is about connection and joy. Encourage guests to bring their favorite cakes—homemade or store-bought—lay out some blankets, and create a welcoming space where everyone can indulge and bond over something sweet. In the end, it’s not just about the cake—it’s about the people you share it with.