How I’ve Been Staying Awake This Midterm Season

It’s that time of the year again, midterms have crept out of their dark caves to steal your sleep and sanity. And so, as much as we try to avoid it, we sometimes fall victim to the all-nighter, and the s**t storm of a sleep schedule that follows. But, if you’re in a similar position, and are looking for a way to stay awake in your next class, I’ve compiled a list of ways to keep those tired eyes open. But do be warned, this isn’t your typical list of chewing gum and stretching, although those do work (maybe try those first), this is a much more unorthodox way.

The Heart-Racer

Do you have that one memory that sends you into despair? Maybe it was your crush flirting with someone right in front of you, or the time you called someone by another name and couldn’t laugh it off. Either way, we’re looking for a memory or idea that’s that bad, it gets your heart racing fast enough to wake you up. I’ve tried this method out the past few weeks, and while it has definitely been frustrating reliving those stomach-churning moments, I’ve been glad to put them to good use, (just make sure to get back to paying attention rather than dalying on the past).

The Snacker

Are you a fan of chewing gum to keep you awake? Maybe its effect has been wearing off and you’re looking for a new alternative. Look no further than your least favorite food. Yes, you read that right, the snack or ingredient that makes your taste-buds cry just thinking about it. Find something that scrunches up your face enough to wake you up, bonus points if it leaves a bad after-taste, it maximizes your window of alertness. I personally have found that cheese samples work well for me, as some pieces can be a hit-or-miss, and aren’t too wild to pull out in the middle of class. Pack a couple of breath mints just in case your beloved snack is offensive to your tongue and your nose.

The Waterbender

You might want to fore-go your eyeliner or mascara with this one, because we’re about to get teary-eyed. But don’t worry, we’re not reliving traumatic memories again, but we will be getting those eyes wet. For this trick you’re going to need to bring a bottle of water to class, strictly water because we will be applying this to our eyes. Anytime you feel a bit of drowsiness or your eyes feeling too dry to keep open, dip your fingers into the bottle and apply to your eyelids, this will keep them moist enough to stay open and keep you awake. Bring some tissues if you plan on using this one, we don’t want any artificial tears rolling down your face.

Ultimately this isn’t a fool-proof list, nor is it scientifically proven to keep you awake, only a good night’s sleep can do that. But while you’re in between that limbo stage of getting back on a good sleep schedule, try these methods to hold you over for the next class. And if they don’t? Well, I’ve hardly heard of coffee making someone more tired.