The phrase “Remember, remember the fifth of November” now carries a different meaning for me. It no longer simply evokes Guy Fawkes Day or brings to mind V for Vendetta. Instead, it marks the day America said goodbye to democracy as we once knew it. If you haven’t heard, Donald Trump has won re-election and is the president-elect, which, in my view, signals a fundamental shift in our democratic landscape.

That night, as I watched Trump take Pennsylvania, I went to bed with a heavy heart, feeling the loss of our battleground states and our once-reliable “blue wall.” I knew it was too late for Vice President Kamala Harris to turn things around. I cried myself to sleep that night for I had done everything I could to fight against this man. I phonebanked for Harris, I registered new voters, I reached out to old classmates and friends, I donated, I had done what I could and it felt like it didn’t do anything. I wasn’t the only one feeling this weight; many of us went to bed deeply troubled, grieving for a democracy that now felt dangerously insecure.

Trump’s re-election represents a grave threat to democracy. He has been convicted of 34 felonies. It is insane that we elected a federal criminal. During his previous term, he disregarded norms and values that uphold democratic integrity by claiming the election was stolen. Project 2025 plans to undermine reproductive healthcare, strip away protections for LGBTQ+ rights and so much more. I implore you to read it, to know what they hope to achieve. Such an agenda is unconstitutional and will lead to increased discrimination. The thought of these changes deeply troubles me.

Under his first administration, Trump demonstrated an alarming lack of empathy and respect for democratic principles. He incited an insurrection, separated immigrant families, and showed vindictiveness toward states like California for voting against him. His presidency seemed to serve only those aligned with his views, disregarding anyone who didn’t fit into his narrow vision of America.. Trump consistently rejected foundational principles, including the unwritten rule of conceding election outcomes, threatening everything our founders valued. His cozy relationship with authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin further exemplifies this shift. Trump has praised Putin, referring to him as a “fine guy,” and has even suggested pulling aid from Ukraine—a nation in crisis—indicating a dangerous disregard for human rights and international stability.

If Kamala Harris had won, I believe we would have upheld stronger stances on international issues, like the Israel-Palestine conflict, or at the very least, exerted diplomatic pressure to de-escalate these crises. With Vice President Harris we would have had the option to reason with her but not with Trump. But Trump’s actions prioritize his personal agenda over global human rights and humanitarian concerns.

As a Mexican American woman, I feel especially threatened by Trump’s re-election. I worry about the future of reproductive rights, immigration policy, and respect for Hispanic communities. Although my family and I are U.S. citizens, I know that others in similar circumstances face threats of dehumanization and deportation under policies fueled by prejudice. In case you forgot Donald Trump locked Hispanic/ Latine kids in cages, yet he received the Hispanic vote. Despite Trump’s alarming track record, he still managed to secure a significant portion of the Hispanic vote—a reality that I find both confusing and frightening. I did not vote for him, nor did I want this outcome. Basic human rights shouldn’t be up for negotiation, yet Trump’s Project 2025 threatens exactly that.

Gun control is another crucial issue. Trump’s likely influence over the Supreme Court—through appointing young, staunchly conservative justices who may hold sway for decades—virtually guarantees minimal progress in gun regulation. As a member of Generation Z, I’m acutely aware of the dangers we face in schools due to gun violence. My first experience with a gun threat happened when I was in kindergarten. We were told to stay quiet and hide in the center of the room as the school went on lockdown. That experience was the first of many. In middle and high school, we had drills and lockdowns often enough that fear became routine.

It is terrifying to think that Trump’s policies will keep gun regulation weak, perpetuating this fear. Children shouldn’t be afraid to go to school, yet here we are, drilled to face potential threats instead of protected from them. Trump’s stance on guns is just one more way he threatens to undo the progress toward a safer society.

Trump’s disregard for legal norms and democratic principles suggests that he aims to consolidate power with limited checks. The Supreme Court has already ruled that if a president declares something as an “official act”—as with the events of January 6—it can be protected from legal consequences. Such rulings create dangerous precedents, effectively enabling a president to act with near-impunity.

For instance looking at the Political Instability Task Force (PITF)’s Polity scale measures how democratic a country is, scoring from -10 (authoritarian) to +10 (full democracy), with scores between -3 and +3 marking anocracy—a fragile mix of democracy and authoritarianism. It’s a useful way to gauge the health of a democracy, showing where institutions are weakening and where there’s risk of instability or conflict. Looking at the U.S. on this scale shows us how close to instability or conflict we were. Under president Obama, our democracy score was at a 10+ being the most democratic it can be. We can see that during Trump’s last presidency, the U.S. dropped to a 5, shockingly close to anocracy. Under Trump’s administration, we witnessed a surge in hate crimes perpetrated by both the police and others. This escalation resulted in a growing demand for justice for the victims, as seen through the Black Lives Matter protests and the Stop anti-Asian violence that occurred during that period. His rhetoric fosters a climate of hostility and division that is unsafe and unsustainable.

In the face of this, we must remain vigilant. The best we can do now is to keep him accountable and hope he will step down in 2028. Otherwise, this election may have been our last. Trump has brought up the idea of him running for a third term which would indicate he plans on going to be an authoritarian leader, disregarding our constitution.

We cannot afford to stay silent or complacent. The future of our democracy is at stake. If you believe in protecting our rights, our freedoms, and our values, it’s time to take action. Stay informed, engage with your community, and most importantly—vote. Every election is crucial, and the power to shape our future lies in your hands. Do not let this moment pass without making your voice heard. Democracy depends on it.