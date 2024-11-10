Dogs Are a Girl’s Best Friend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I can assume we have all heard the old saying “Dogs are a man’s best friend,” but I have yet to see a dog at the vet not be intimidated by a male vet. Because women make up the majority of main caretakers and vets, dogs are more likely to interact with women throughout their lives. Not only have my dogs always been there for me, but I can talk to them without fear of scaring them off, just like a best friend, and despite them not understanding me, the tilts of their heads are enough.

Gen-Z dog owners simply love their dogs like no other, some may very well say they practically birthed their dog as a meme, and I can see why. Dogs serve many purposes, making them heroes in various ways. Dogs help detect high or low blood pressure, aid in mental health, and most of all, prove that unconditional love is real. I have read countless stories of dogs even serving as dating judges for potential boyfriends, usually becoming angry or “off” when a certain person comes by. A dog is always there for you; you are their favorite person worldwide. We tend to find it hard to seek love from others, even ourselves and can have thoughts of being “unlovable,” but even four-legged friends (typically) provide that love on a consistent basis. I believe dogs have a sixth sense and are simply looking out for their favorite girl.

Oxytocin is a significant hormone in both males and women. However, oxytocin plays a more impactful role in women, especially when it comes to dogs. When petting our dogs and interacting with them, our bodies release oxytocin, “the feel-good hormone.” This hormone is significant in the bond between a mother and her child. I would consider a dog to be a child, namely because they have their accidents, have to be fed, and most of all, need to be attended to.

Dogs will forever have a place in my heart. They make me happy just by existing, even when just printed on a T-shirt. The impact animals have on us is dear and far more than we realize, but I feel like many dog owners, or pet owners for that matter, in my generation have the utmost love for their animals. Those are truly the beings that can be loved through anything. Plus, who said you can’t have two best friends, diamonds and dogs can co-exist. I am sure there is a poodle out there with a diamond-bedazzled collar.