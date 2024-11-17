The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crunchy autumn leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, Christmas music, or wearing your favorite sweaters, there’s nothing like the advent of Fall. But, open any social media platform and you’ll be met with an inundation of panicked people—no, they’re not rushing to find the perfect turkey, but rather, the perfect someone. This is where I introduce you to the concept of “Cuffing Season.”

What exactly is Cuffing Season? To those of you who’ve been lucky enough not to have your feed flooded with makeshift calendars and lonely poetry, it’s the infamous time period in which perfectly happy single people (who may not have been so happy after all), find themselves yearning for a short-term relationship for the chilly months. This influx of loneliness usually coincides with the changing of the weather from October all the way to March, just in time for Valentines Day.

But getting “cuffed,” otherwise known as making your relationship exclusive, isn’t something reserved for the fall, so what’s with all the fuss? You can blame it on the weather. Cold cloudy skies and long dark nights are the perfect recipe for a drop in your Melatonin and Serotonin. This may trigger people with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or the Winter Blues, a less serious version. Either way, many people try to pacify these cloudy feelings with the beginning of a new relationship, ushering in heightened levels of dopamine and serotonin.

While there’s nothing wrong with falling in love in the fall, there’s a few things you might want to consider. The popularity of Cuffing Season pushes the narrative that one must be in a relationship for the fall, and if you’re not bringing a date to that holiday party, something must be wrong. This may pressure many people who are otherwise not ready for a relationship to pursue one, often ignoring their own expectations and wants in a relationship for the simple sake of being in one. While for some, there may be nothing wrong with a short-term relationship, it’s important to make sure that both parties are aware and that boundaries are clear. So, before you go out for that new date, make sure it’s something you’re ready for.

Regardless of your relationship status these coming holidays, make sure you’re spending them how you want to. I know my version of a perfect fall day is bundled up on the couch, reading a good book, and sipping hot chocolate. But for some, it’s holding hands and Christmas caroling with the one they love. But for those of you whose dream is the latter, finding your hand is feeling cold and empty, don’t worry, you’ve got all year, not just this season.