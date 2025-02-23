“Cobra Kai” Season Finale is Bittersweet Thrill

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After six seasons of jaw-dropping action, emotional character arcs, and unexpected twists, “Cobra Kai” has officially bowed out with its highly anticipated series finale. The last five episodes, released on February 13, 2025, delivered everything fans could have hoped for—heart-stopping fights, long-awaited payoffs, and a bittersweet yet satisfying ending that left audiences on the edge of their seats and rooting for Miguel and Johnny always.

This wasn’t just a conclusion; it was a love letter to the fans, to The Karate Kid legacy, and most importantly, to “Cobra Kai” itself. From the very first episode, the show has always been about Johnny Lawrence, and as Neil Patrick Harris’ character in How I Met Your Mother once famously declared—Johnny was the real Karate Kid. If that ever needed proving, William Zabka’s performance in this final season erased any doubt. He poured everything into Johnny—his struggles, his redemption, his growth as a father, sensei, and man. It wasn’t just phenomenal acting; it was heartfelt. Every moment felt raw and real, and it’s impossible to imagine “Cobra Kai” without his presence.

But Johnny wasn’t the only one who got a worthy sendoff. Peyton List’s performance as Tory Nichols was nothing short of outstanding. Her character had one of the most complex journeys in the entire series—torn between her rough upbringing, her inner demons, and her ultimate search for identity. In the end, Tory wasn’t just a fighter in the dojo; she fought for herself, for her own sense of worth, and List delivered that evolution with emotional depth that made every one of her scenes hit hard.

And then there’s Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz—one of the show’s beating hearts since day one. Miguel’s journey, from the bullied kid who found confidence through karate to the young man who became a leader in his own right, was nothing short of inspiring. His final moments in the series were both thrilling and emotional, solidifying his place as one of “Cobra Kai”’s most beloved characters.

As much as I hate to say goodbye to this show, I have to admit—this was the way to do it. Season 5 wasn’t my favorite, but season 6? It just kept getting better. With every new batch of episodes Netflix released, the stakes got higher, the action more intense, and the storytelling sharper. The writers knew exactly how to build tension and deliver payoff in a way that felt earned.

At its core, “Cobra Kai” has always been a show about redemption, about breaking cycles, and about finding your own path—whether you come from Miyagi-Do, Eagle Fang, or Cobra Kai itself. And that’s why this finale felt so right. It stayed true to what “Cobra Kai” always was: its own story. Not just a nostalgia trip, not just a sequel series, but a show that stood on its own, with its own heart, humor, and message.

It’s hard to imagine a world without new episodes of “Cobra Kai”, but if this really is the end, then what an ending it was. Thrilling, emotional, and unforgettable—just like the show itself. I’m excited to see the new Karate Kid Movie coming out with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan! And Valley represent!