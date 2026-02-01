BBB: Breaking Down The Big “Beautiful” Bill

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this, it has been 386 days since Donald Trump began his second term as America’s 47th President, and each day has felt progressively worse. Within his first 100 days, he has enacted multiple policies harmful to the American people, including threats to freedom of speech, significant funding cuts to scientific research and public broadcasting, and restrictions on access to reproductive care and foreign aid. This presidential term has already undone years of democratic progress that previous leaders worked hard to achieve. On July 4, 2025, President Trump introduced and signed into law the largest tax cut for middle and working-class families, a bill he called “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The BBB (“Big Beautiful Bill”) is an extension of Trump’s expiring 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which focused on reducing the amount of taxes individuals and businesses pay. At the time, the bill slashed corporate tax rates by 15% and lowered most individual income tax rates. However, the 2017 cuts disproportionately benefited the wealthy, who saw far greater returns compared to middle and lower income earners. Today, this new bill is projected to increase federal spending by $2 trillion over the next decade. It aims to reform individual tax cuts while impacting a wide range of areas, including Medicaid, student loans, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, immigration control, defense spending, and more.

The nearly 1,000-page bill is doing more harm than good, stripping away access to healthcare, education, and nutrition for tens of millions of Americans. Medicaid – the nation’s largest source of healthcare coverage – currently insures over 72 million people at an affordable cost. In the U.S., healthcare has long been treated as both a luxury and a burden: unaffordable for many, inaccessible for others, and overwhelming for most. Deflating this program will not only make it harder for individuals to access care but also create greater obstacles to staying enrolled, leaving millions without the medical support they need. The same is true for SNAP, which over 40 million Americans rely on for access to food. In an era of rising prices and inflation, cutting benefits will mean families have less access to essential nutrition, worsening hunger, and deepening poverty.

The bill will also impose new borrowing limits on student loans. According to the Congressional Budget Office, these changes are projected to save taxpayers over $307 billion over the next decade. However, with the steady rise of tuition costs, it’s unclear whether the long-term impact will instead burden students with even greater debt. In simple terms, the bill caps how much a student can borrow from the federal government and restructures the repayment system to ensure borrowers pay off their loans. It also eliminates Grad PLUS loans entirely, meaning students pursuing advanced degrees such as MBAs, JDs, PhDs, or DOs will no longer be able to use federal loans to cover the full cost of attendance. This move pushes higher education further into the realm of luxury, making it even more inaccessible and unaffordable for the average American.

In conclusion, President Trump’s bill has the potential to significantly reshape aspects of American policy and society. While some provisions have yet to take effect, it remains important for individuals to stay informed and engaged. Citizens can voice their perspectives by contacting local representatives, participating in community discussions, and voting in local and national elections to influence how public funds are allocated. Continued acts of civic participation ensure that diverse viewpoints are heard and represented across all areas.

Democracy is under attack in the United States, and it is so important to use your voice. It is important to remember that we as individuals will not stop fighting for our rights. Every person deserves the ability to live freely and have access to healthcare, education, and nutrition. For more information on how to contact your senators, there is a script available online on what to say.