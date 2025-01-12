“Battling the Blaze: How to Help During the LA Wildfires”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Riverside chapter.

As an LA native, the sight of wildfires ripping through Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas hits close to home. Growing up in Southern California, wildfires have always been a part of our reality, but they’ve been increasing in intensity each year. These fires, fueled by the relentless Santa Ana winds, have once again reminded us of the devastating impact natural disasters can leave on a community.

The city of Los Angeles is home to many iconic neighborhoods,landmarks and most importantly people’s homes. The recent wildfires have left a trail of devastation on the entire community. The direct cause of the fires is unknown but likely due to the dry conditions and strong Santa Ana winds. This rapid spread has made the disaster even more devastating, as entire neighborhoods were wiped out, leaving families without homes, possessions, or a sense of security.

With winds reaching up to 100mph, fires rapidly started to spread through the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, and later grew to Altadena, Pasadena, Hollywood Hills, and Sylmar. In less than 24 hours, the Palisades fire burned through 15,000 acres and forced 70,000 people to evacuate. Over a thousand homes, businesses and landmarks have been destroyed. Areas such as Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), Palisades Charter School, and parts of the Getty Villa have been deeply affected. Homes across the stretch of PCH were engulfed by flames and left residents stranded, stripped of their belongings, memories, and homes. This once picturesque coastline, home to luxury properties and family run businesses is just a memory.

As the fires continue to range, the more difficult it is becoming for the firefighters and emergency responders to keep up with the damage. The scale of the disaster has left over 180,000 people needing to evacuate, crowding the local streets,freeways and also limiting the amount of supplies available. The biggest challenge the city is faced with is the limited water supply. Massive water tanks that are capable of holding up to 1,000,000 gallons have already been emptied 3 times in less than twenty-four hours. Despite all of the communities efforts, the fires currently remain at 6% containment.

In the face of overwhelming loss, the LA community has stepped up to support those affected by the fires. Local businesses, nonprofits, and neighbors have organized donation drives, collecting essentials like food, clothing, and hygiene products for evacuees. Convention Centers, local colleges, and warehouses have been offering resources and emotional support to displaced families. These acts of kindness by the Los Angeles community have reminded us how we can stick together in times of darkness.

You can help the victims of Los Angeles county recover from these devastating fires by donating to The American Red Cross and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, which provide essential supplies, shelter for evacuees, and funding to wildfire resources. If you are in an area under threat, prepare a to-go bag with essentials such as important documents, medications, phone chargers, clothing, non-perishable snacks, water, and a flashlight to ensure you’re ready to evacuate quickly and safely. For a detailed list of ways to contribute, check out this spreadsheet which includes donation links, evacuation centers, animal shelters and other ways to make a difference. To stay informed about the ongoing fires and receive crucial updates on evacuation orders, download the Watch Duty app. This app provides real-time notifications, alerts, and detailed information about wildfire activity in your area, helping you stay ahead of potential danger. It can also guide you on the safest evacuation routes and provide resources for getting to safety. Keeping the app on your phone ensures that you are prepared and able to act quickly if the situation changes.

*The fires in Southern California is a developing story and numbers in this piece will have changed by the time of publication. Please go to https://lacounty.gov/emergency/ for the most recent information.