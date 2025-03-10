Are Medical Dramas Losing Their Pulse?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Grey’s Anatomy came out the year I was born and it has been running for 21 seasons since then. I’m going to be honest, I only really managed to get through the first six seasons. The storylines started getting more and more ridiculous and other TV shows had been catching my eye. I tried starting from where I left off again last year, but the storylines were so complicated, with so much going on, I kept feeling like I was missing things here and there. Nevertheless, despite quitting Grey’s Anatomy, I haven’t entirely stopped watching medical dramas since then. Since then, I’ve watched The Night Shift, a medical drama that follows a few doctors that work the night shift at a hospital. Currently, I’m watching The Resident, a medical drama about doctors navigating ethical dilemmas, hospital politics, and personal struggles at Chastain Park Memorial. My point is, I am well-versed in medical dramas, despite my short commitment to Grey’s Anatomy.

In the past year, I’ve heard of Doc, Brilliant Minds, The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, and The Pitt, all of which have come out fairly recently, so it seems like the viewership on medical dramas recently haven’t been dipping much, if at all. Looking at the new medical dramas I mentioned, it’s clear that while the genre is still going strong, a lot of these shows are carving out their own unique niches instead of following the classic Grey’s Anatomy-style show:

Doc: This one stands out because it’s about a doctor who loses her memory and has to rebuild her life and career with only memories from before the accident. It’s more personal and emotional, focusing on identity and resilience.

Brilliant Minds: This show takes a different angle by diving into the world of neurology. Dr. Oliver Wolf solves complex brain-related cases, making it a mix of medical drama and psychological mystery.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call: A South Korean drama that mixes emergency medicine with comedy. It follows a top trauma surgeon trying to turn around a struggling hospital, balancing intense medical cases with lighter, character-driven moments.

The Pitt: This one is more raw and realistic, set in an underfunded Pittsburgh hospital. It highlights real-life issues in healthcare, making it feel more grounded and socially relevant.



Instead of just sticking to the usual hospital drama formula, these newer shows focus on specific medical fields, ethical dilemmas, systemic issues in healthcare, and even humor. Medical dramas aren’t dying out, they seem to just be evolving.