You Can Hire WHO to do WHAT?—Unpacking the Viral Protector App

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

“My name is Ajay, and I’m a Protector,” says the suited man staring into the camera lens. The backdrop is pitch black, giving the video an ominous feel. The comments, on the other hand, tell a different story. One viewer wrote “Ajay do you do weddings? As the groom?” Another parroted a similar sentiment: “Ajay do u protect shirtless?”

These comments characterize the public’s reactions to the recently released Protector app, also dubbed “Uber with guns”. As advertised, the platform provides you with customizable motorcades and armed ex-law enforcement bodyguards, which you can personally select. You can also choose how many vehicles you would like to escort you, for how long, as well as who you would like to protect you. Oh, and you also get to choose their uniform. While a suit-and-tie is a classic choice, sometimes the SWAT fit can sway you to choose differently.

Now, before hitting the App Store and shopping for a protector, here are a few things you should be briefed on:

1) PRICEY PROTECTORS?

Some critics argue that there is quite a hefty cost of being protected—$1,000 will get you a single Cadillac with a bodyguard inside for 5 hours (the minimum time you can book)—and on top of that, members pay an annual fee of $129. A stark reality is that even some of the city’s moderately well-off can’t swing the price tag. Protector’s service caters almost exclusively to a marginal few, and ironically, many of those affluent users live in low-crime neighborhoods where an armed escort might be more luxurious than a necessity. For this reason, it can be argued that this creates a strange mismatch: the communities facing higher crime rates, the ones most in need of security, are typically the ones who can least afford it. This leaves Protector’s target demographic in a small sliver of the population—wealthy individuals whose biggest risk might be paparazzi, not random crime. That’s a big reason why private security apps often fizzle out, with demand overshadowed by steep costs and limited relevance to the people who could benefit the most.

2) LIMITED LOCATIONS

As if the steep costs weren’t enough, Protector operates only in New York City and Los Angeles, narrowing its potential user base to just two major markets. Any hopes of expansion into other areas appear complicated by local regulations, many of which are wary—or outright prohibitive—of private armed security services managed through an app. Indeed, this isn’t the first time a service of this nature has encountered hurdles. An earlier, nearly identical platform called Blackwolf, which explicitly pitched itself as a child-protection solution, was similarly blocked from launching in other major cities. In places like Chicago, Houston, or Miami—where one might expect a decent demand for private security—tight legal frameworks relating to “armed-Uber” models mean these apps can’t easily cross city lines. As a result, both Protector and its predecessors remain stuck in limited locations, where wealthy people are more ready to buy a sense of safety they may not even need.

3) IS THIS LIKELY TO LAST?

With soaring fees, minimal big-city reach, and looming legal hurdles, Protector’s long-term success looks shaky at best. All together, these logistical obstacles point to an uphill battle. If history is any guide—given how similar apps have already floundered—Protector may struggle to maintain traction once the initial buzz fades. Only time will tell. But for now, have a scroll, and choose your Protector. That is if they’re still available…