Winter Olympics 2026: US Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold and Makes History

The closing ceremony in Milan this past Sunday marked the end of the 2026 Winter Olympics-this one definitely took the world by storm. Personally, my attention was mostly focused on the USA Women’s Hockey Team.

The recent internet buzz regarding ice sports has been largely driven by the recent HBO MAX hit Heated Rivalry, and profiles on other Olympians, notably USA gold medalist Alysa Liu.

Amidst the mass exposure, however, the USA Women’s Hockey team seems to have slipped through the (ice) cracks. Including their most recent win, the USA Women’s Hockey team has won three gold medals since 1998, when women’s hockey made its Olympic debut.

Herstory Rewritten

These 23 women on the roster that make up the USA Women’s Hockey team have inspired and raised the bar for future generations of girls. This team of 20 skaters and 3 goalies, has a range of experience and included players at the collegiate along with some in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). There were several first time Olympians, including the youngest player 20 year old Joy Dunne.

Led by Captain Hilary Knight, the team played exceptionally well in all of their games. Team USA won all four games in the preliminaries, beating Czechia, Finland, Switzerland, and Canada from scores 5-1, 5-0, 5-0, and 5-0. They advanced to the Quarterfinals, where they beat Italy 6-0. In the semifinal, they beat Sweden in a landslide victory of 5-0, before winning the gold medal game in overtime against Canada, with a final score of 2-1.

Clearly, their record in the Olympics was impressive, but I was more struck by how these women played as a team to earn that record. These women qualified to an Olympic team, so they are obviously exceptional athletes, but I was amazed by how these women put forth a formidable team effort. Every line in every game contributed to each win. This team did not rely on a superstar goal scorer to win these games, each and every player worked hard on every shift playing for their team and representing their country.



This was Knight’s fifth Olympics, and she was selected to have the honor to be the flag bearer for the United States at the closing ceremony.

“Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor,” says Knight. “It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual. It represents my teammates, my family, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport. The Olympic Winter Games remind us how sport can unite and inspire, and I’m incredibly proud to carry that spirit forward as a Closing Ceremony flag bearer.”

These remarkable women have made history in a matter of weeks, and their victory should not go unrecognized.

What’s the big deal?

With the world’s eyes on the Olympics, what better time to highlight the achievements of the PWHL. Sixteen of the twenty-three players of Team USA are a part of the PWHL, which is now in its third season and is expanding. It is a professional league, but the salaries pale in comparison to the men’s league.

The minimum salary in the PWHL is $37,131.59, with no maximum and the bargaining agreement provides that a minimum of six players on the team receive at least $80,000 annually. The salaries of the players are not made public, but the salary cap for the team is at $1.3 million.

This is substantially below their male counterparts’ in the National Hockey League (NHL) with a minimum salary of $775,000 per season and a cap of $95.5 million).

With so much turmoil in the US, the Olympics are a perfect reminder of what it truly means to be an American. Women’s sports have historically been pushed to the back burner, but with the world watching, there is an incredible opportunity to spotlight the women who have been attempting to be visible for years.

Little girls in oversized jerseys and skates deserve to see a future for themselves on the ice, and these ladies may just have provided a glimpse into what the future holds for them.