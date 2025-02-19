“Will you be my Galentine?”—The Best Way to Celebrate with Your Besties

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

Every year, I wait for that text from my best friend “Will you be my Galentine?” And surely enough, every year, that text comes.

As a kid, I initially characterized Valentine’s Day as a celebration of romantic relationships, singling out all the singles. For some reason, it had never occurred to me that this could also be a celebration of friendship, between the best of friends—your gal pals.

And so, for the past few years, my gals and I have been dedicated to honoring this special celebration. With every year that passes, more elaborate traditions are born. Traditions that have created the fondest memories which I will forever cherish.

Although it wasn’t easy, I’ve managed to narrow down my favorite Galentines activities—the ones that have made for the most magnificent memories. And with that, here’s the top three ways to celebrate with your gal pals:

1) SING YOUR HEART OUT

I’ve never met a girl that doesn’t love to sing. I’ve never met a girl that doesn’t deliver on karaoke night. Here’s a suggestion: don’t wait for karaoke night! Get mic’d up with your gals, turn on the radio, stereo, tv, laptop, whatever works—and get ready to sing! The classics always come first: ABBA’s Mamma Mia soundtrack, throwback T-swift songs, and last but not least, the top 2000s hits (a personal favorite of mine.) For a bonus, hide the song title from your performing friend and have them guess the song that’s playing. Near-impossible. But you’ll just have to see.

2) CHOCO-HEAVEN

Hear me out: a chocolate fondue pot, accompanied by a tray filled with all the most delicious fruits and sweets—strawberries, bananas, marshmallows, pretzels,—you name it. It’s an easy, indulgent way to mix chatter with a little sweet fun, making your celebration as memorable and delicious as it is laid-back. You could even throw a little themed cake into the mix. My friend’s cute cake last year read “Who needs Valentines when we’ve got Galentines?”

3) PJ PARTY!!!!

Such a delightful day calls for a pajama theme. Red & Pink. Fuzzy socks. Plaid pajama set. Furry robes. Hearts all over. I’m pulling out all the stops. Imagine sinking into a pile of plush pillows and blankets with your best friends, all dressed in your comfiest and cutest pajamas. A PJ party isn’t just about comfort—it’s about the moment when you can truly twin and bond with your besties. Think cozy music in the background, and a late-night movie marathon(Mamma Mia!!!). Now that’s a movie that gets all the gals hysterical. Whether you’re sporting fuzzy socks or pulling on a quirky plaid set, the emphasis is on comedy and connection.

From belting out karaoke hits to dipping your strawberry into a luscious chocolate fondue pot and cozying up in pajamas for an ultra-snug night in, celebrating Galentines is all about honoring the bonds that make life richer. These traditions aren’t just fun; they remind us that female friendship is an innate form of love worth celebrating every single year. Whether you’re crafting new memories with your girls or laughing over old ones, the key is to make time for each other and cherish the unique moments that define your friendship. So go ahead—embrace the traditions, create new ones, and remember that every “Will you be my Galentine?” text is a promise of laughter, support, and unforgettable moments with your besties.