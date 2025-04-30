Why Don’t College Students Want to Learn Anymore?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

Can we normalize wanting to learn, or at least be a little more passionate about the degrees we are pursuing?

One of the main reasons I was excited about college was the ability to take classes on topics more tethered to my interests. However, being at a large, predominantly STEM school, I noticed that the majority of students view college as a burden to make money later in life. To be fair, it’s a good thing to think about financial stability, but can that not also be intertwined with enjoyment?

Two of my roommates have endless complaints about their four-hour chem lab, but given you’re a biology major, should that not interest you? Like not even a little bit? I see how it’s natural to be stressed about college work, but at the end of the day, you should at least care to take advantage of higher education.

Just last week, I added a minor in the History and Philosophy of Science, simply because I’ve been so intrigued by this philosophy class I am taking for a general education requirement. I am not necessarily adding it to my degree with the premeditated thought that it will make me more successful in the future; I added it because I genuinely am excited to take the required classes. I just want to learn more about the topic and am thrilled to do so. I am taking advantage of the opportunity to learn something that deeply interests me. Honestly speaking, there is so much more I wish I could study as well, but there are just too many options. I guess I just cannot understand anyone not being conflicted about all the knowledge there is to digest.

Partly, I want to blame all the technology. I will not lie to you, I am a consumer of all the fan favorites such as TikTok, Instagram, Netflix, etc. – but it does not take over my whole life (or at least I do not let it). I have seen a myriad of people become complacent and lazy with their academics because a little square device has entrapped all their time, while also being a cheat code for never actually having to learn. And that is the issue. If you never truly learn anything, then you will never have any questions or inquiries about the world. Any progress made has stemmed from the actions of a curious mind. People also need to start reading more books. I’m scared our eyes are going to suffer irreversible damage from the lack of visual paper consumption. I know this article is on a computer, but I am initially writing this in a journal.

The main point I am getting at here is that we need to look at higher education as an opportunity, an exciting space meant to engage interests and grow minds. What is the point of pursuing a degree to make you rich if it is not accompanied by the enrichment of your soul as well?