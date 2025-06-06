Thrifting in OC: How to Be a Baddie on a Budget

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student isn’t easy. With tuition and living expenses to think about, barely any of us can afford to shop at primary retailers in notoriously expensive Orange County. Here’s the problem with that, though: everyone on campus and the Irvine Spectrum seems to dress like it’s Fashion Week. If you’ve been on campus for more than five seconds, everyone seems like they’re serving face and doing fit checks. So if you’re like me and can’t afford to shop at South Coast Plaza, it’s time to learn how to get good at thrifting. In this guide, I’ll walk you through the thrifting and show you the best spots in Orange County to unlock your inner baddie on a budget.

Be Patient:

Thrifting is often a hit or miss. You’re not always going to find what you want right away. You’re also not going to find a whole wardrobe just by thrifting once. Finding affordable fashion takes time and patience. Be willing to accept the fact that sometimes you might end up with nothing when you thrift. But don’t give up hope either. Shopping second-hand is affordable, sustainable, and not as bad as it sounds.

Set a Budget Ahead of Time:

Work out what you’re willing to spend while thrifting before you go in. For me, sometimes I won’t spend more than $20 on a single piece of clothing. For example, I got one of my favorite trench coats for $16 using this rule. It’s very easy to impulse buy when you find things worth buying on a thrifting trip, but keeping to certain self-imposed guidelines will help you both in the short and long term. With that said, here are some Orange County places I recommend for thrifting:

Costa Mesa:

Buffalo Exchange strikes the perfect balance between trendy and affordable fashion. Located in The Lab Anti Mall, you’ll find that most of their clothing is less than $30 on average, making it easy to swing by and find something you like. You can also exchange some of your old clothes for money, depending on the type and style.

Santa Ana:

Bordering South Coast Plaza in Santa Ana, ECOTown is another great place to thrift, not only do they have cheap clothing. They also have a variety of other things like video games, movies, and even guitars.

South OC and Beyond:

Mercy Warehouse in Laguna Hills may not be the most popular place to thrift, but it has some of the most underrated gems. I found old prom dresses, wedding dresses, tops, jackets, and even whole costumes for under $30 here. It’s a bit of a drive if you live on campus or north of Irvine, but I like to include it here for those who live south or are willing to make the drive.

Even if you don’t have the funds to splurge at places like Irvine Spectrum or South Coast Plaza, there are always ways to be fashionable while being on a budget. If you know what you want and you can find it cheap, you can rock any style.