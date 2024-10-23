This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

Last quarter was difficult for a number of reasons, but as summer came, I decided that I was going to live my life to the fullest. I told myself to stop worrying and to do the things that make me happy. That manifested in a variety of ways, but one of the most memorable was live music. I indulged in a six-concert summer, bouncing between concerts like I was on tour.

Here’s my rundown of each concert.

NIALL HORAN

Last school year, I sat in my English class desperately reloading Ticketmaster, hoping to secure concert tickets to see Niall Horan, one of my favorite artists, for his first tour post-pandemic. Like any other fangirl, I wanted to scream my lungs out singing and dancing along to “Slow Hands” and the rest of his discography. I even employed the help of my dad, who ultimately managed to snag tickets for me.

Now, Niall was my favorite concert of the summer purely because he is my absolute favorite artist. The Irish singer accounts for two concerts in this summer’s lineup: Los Angeles Night One from the balcony and Los Angeles Night Two from the floor. I spent the entirety of both concerts on my feet, singing along as he serenaded me for two nights in a row.

I have to say, there’s something about having floor seats to see your favorite artist that is just unbelievable. Maybe it’s the fact that I waited an entire year for these two concerts, but it brought a happiness I can’t explain. The pure joy on my face was evident as I watched Mr. Niall Horan live.

LADY GAGA

As some of you may know, Lady Gaga is a jack of all trades in the music industry. While she’s known for her pop hits, she’s also incredibly talented in jazz, even collaborating with the late Tony Bennett.

Going into this concert, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I knew I loved jazz, and Gaga was bound to bring star energy to any performance.

It was magical. If anything, the concert flew by and I was sad to see her go. She put on an incredible performance, singing a selection of jazz classics and a few of her own popular tracks with a jazz twist.

However, the moment that is forever ingrained in my mind is when Gaga, clad in a sequined tuxedo, put down her microphone and belted the last few verses of “Fly Me to the Moon.” The audience went quiet as her voice carried from the stage across the entire 5,200-person theater with a clarity and power that sent chills down my spine. She could have been singing directly next to me. It was, I have to say, my favorite moment from any of this summer’s concerts.

BRUNO MARS

If you can see a Bruno Mars concert at least once in your lifetime, you must go!

Bruno Mars has always been a dream concert of mine. Someone I told my friends I’d see when I was making six figures.

To be honest, I stumbled upon this concert by mistake. My best friend had purchased tickets, and when I jokingly asked where mine was, the process was already underway. Before I knew it, she and I had tickets to see Bruno live in Las Vegas.

His performance was nothing short of electrifying, something akin to a modern-day Michael Jackson, as he effortlessly glided across the stage, busting down for dance breaks to “Finesse” and belting his iconic songs.

You’ll have to take my word for it though because Bruno doesn’t mess around at his Las Vegas residency (if you see him anywhere else, rejoice, you will get to keep your phone).

Upon entering the theater, your phone is locked into a pouch that the staff unlocks on your way out after the show. Initially, my best friend and I were devastated at the idea of not capturing the experience that is a Bruno Mars concert, but in stealing our tech, Bruno brought back the essence of concert energy: singing and dancing to your favorite artist without worrying about a phone in your way. Just good music and good company.

BUSH

What do you do when your friend calls you asking if you want to go to a concert?

When my college bestie asked me to see Bush, I had no idea who they were. I quickly browsed through some of their songs. After liking what I heard, I gave her an ecstatic yes! I’d never been to a rock concert, but I was excited to cross it off the bucket list.

Surprise, surprise, Bush turned out to be an amazing show.

Not only did we have amazing seats, but I found myself picking up the songs as the concert went on, headbanging and singing along to “Machinehead” and “The Kingdom” among other hits. Hearing the electric guitar and insane drums echoing through the Greek Theatre made for an awesome show.

By the end of the night, I was converted. Bush gained a new fan. It was the most unexpected concert this summer, but held its own against big names like Bruno Mars. I loved it.

WAVE TO EARTH

I discovered Wave to Earth while studying in a coffee shop with my best friend (yes, the Bruno Mars best friend). She was overjoyed when I mentioned liking the song that was playing. Since then, she’d send me their new songs, and we’d sing along when they played in the car.

Cut to early September, and one impulse buy later, I found myself standing in the House of Blues in Anaheim, squished between strangers, waiting to hear “Seasons” live.

If you can’t tell, we’re suckers for live music.

Despite the change of pace from the other concerts I’d been to over the summer, from the first guitar riff, I knew I was in for a good show. The room was lit with iPhone flashlights, adding to the ambiance as we swayed to the melodies.

Dare I say it? Each song sounded better than the studio version. I’d be lying if I said they weren’t still stuck in my head.

TAKEAWAYS

Do I wish I had the money to do this all the time? Yes, absolutely. This summer was one of the best and I owe that to the music that healed me and the friends who came along for the ride.

You don’t have to go to six like I did to have a good time, but live music is an experience worth paying for. Find that favorite artist and spend a few hours with them. I promise you it’ll be an incredible night. Now, there’s one question left. What shall my next concert be?