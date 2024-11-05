‘The Rings of Power’ Awakens a Desire to Rediscover Tolkien’s Timeless Tales

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

While Tolkien’s books, with their tiny print squeezed into over 500 pages, are impressive literary feats, it’s the cinematic adaptations that many hold close to their hearts. For many, including myself, these films bring the magic and wonder of Middle-earth to life, allowing us to see the epic landscapes and intricate details that might be overlooked in a single read. Watching these stories unfold on screen, you can almost feel the chill of the Misty Mountains or the warmth of the Shire, making the grandeur and intricacies of Tolkien’s world more accessible and vibrant. These visual narratives capture the essence of his work, turning them into shared experiences that linger in our imaginations.

I first stumbled into Tolkien’s universe as a child, tucked into a blanket on the couch, watching The Lord of the Rings films with wide eyes. The dark scenes with orcs filled me with a mix of fear and excitement, while the elegant elves captivated me with their grace and seeming perfection. Those movie nights were more than entertainment; they were an adventure, transporting me to a world where bravery and friendship conquered darkness.

Experiencing The Hobbit in the cinema remains one of my most treasured memories. Sitting in that theater, wearing my special limited edition 3D glasses with the movie’s name proudly imprinted on them, I felt a thrilling connection to a world that had become so dear to me. Those glasses are more than a keepsake; they’re a symbol of the magic and wonder that Tolkien’s stories have brought into my life, creating cherished memories and a legacy that spans generations.

The long-awaited second season of Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power offers a fresh perspective to our favorite story, sweeping viewers back into an emotional odyssey through Middle-earth. This season dives deep into the timeless theme of human greed, delivering a narrative that does not disappoint. It resonates profoundly with the struggles we face in our own lives while adding layers of meaning to the visual and narrative splendor we’ve come to cherish.

Celebrimbor’s Complex Journey

At the center of this season’s emotional journey is Celebrimbor, the elven smith, whose dreams and creativity shine like a double-edged sword. His character is a deeply human exploration of how ambition can uplift or destroy. As Celebrimbor contends with the consequences of his creations, we are drawn into a poignant meditation on how easily noble intentions can be tainted by our desires.

This theme of greed, that insidious force, winds its way through the narrative, touching the lives of men and elves alike. As the story twists and turns, we find ourselves questioning who truly holds power and who is merely ensnared by Sauron’s shadowy manipulations—something Celebrimbor must confront. This ambiguity leaves us pondering whether we are ever truly in control of ourselves or merely guided by unseen forces and desires. It challenges us to reflect on our own lives and the subtle ways in which ambition can lead us astray, urging a deeper examination of our motives.

The Enduring Power of Friendship

At the core of Tolkien’s universe lies the enduring power of friendship—a beacon against darker forces and selfish desires. Throughout The Rings of Power, this theme is woven into the story, echoing the camaraderie and unity that define Tolkien’s work. The bonds formed amidst chaos serve as a poignant reminder of what truly matters, becoming the backbone of resistance against evil, illustrating that together, even the smallest can stand against the greatest darkness. This is ultimately embodied in Galadriel. By the season’s end, the narrative circles back to her, the heart and soul of the story. Her journey is one of resilience, wisdom, and growth. Having lost her way in the first season, Galadriel finds newfound resolve through her friends, particularly Celebrimbor, by the end of the second season. The season closes with her recalling his words: “It is not strength that overcomes darkness, but light.” This message strikes a deep chord, affirming that enlightenment and compassion are the true forces that can heal our world, encouraging us to seek light in our own lives and communities.

A Riveting Reminder

Visually, the series enchants, with breathtaking landscapes and intricately crafted settings that transport us into the very heart of Tolkien’s beloved world. The attention to detail immerses us in a realm where fantasy feels palpably real and deeply moving.

In the end, the second season of The Rings of Power stands as a testament to the enduring power of Tolkien’s themes, offering a heartfelt exploration of greed, power, and redemption. We might wait a few years for the next season, but this poignant reminder of the light within us, the friendships that sustain us, and our control will linger—keeping the spirit of Middle-earth alive in our hearts. As we anticipate the continuation of this epic saga, we carry with us the lessons of hope, unity, and the unwavering light that Tolkien beautifully portrayed. Just as those 3D glasses are tucked into a corner of my treasure box, these moments from the series are tucked deep into our hearts.