I’ve never been one for raves. I’m a concert girl through and through—whether metal or pop, I thrive in the chaos of mosh pits and the sing-along energy of arenas. So, stepping into Beyond Wonderland was a completely new experience for me. My best friend, a seasoned rave veteran, convinced our friend group to dive headfirst into the madness this spring break. The moment tickets dropped, we snagged them, fully committed to the adventure ahead.

One of our favorite pre-rave rituals? Coordinating our fits. On the first day, Sara and I transformed into the Red and White Queen, Edwin embodied the Mad Hatter, and Anahi hopped into the role of the White Rabbit. Day two saw me donning the Mad Hatter’s eccentricity, Sara as a mischievous Cheshire Cat, and Edwin taking over as the White Rabbit. We planned we prepped, and we even got an extensive crash course from Sara on PLUR—a core philosophy in rave culture that stands for:

Peace: Fostering a positive, non-violent environment. Love: Encouraging kindness, empathy, and acceptance. Unity: Celebrating shared experiences and coming together beyond differences. Respect: Promoting understanding and treating others with consideration.

PLUR isn’t just a concept; it’s meant to be lived through Kandi trades, unexpected hugs, and looking out for one another. It’s the beating heart of the rave community.

But whatever chaos Beyond Wonderland became, PLUR was nowhere to be found.

“This was one of the most chaotic, overcrowded, and aggressive raves I’ve ever been to,” Anahi said, exasperated. “People were shoving with zero ‘excuse me’s, leaving their friends behind while they were on the verge of greening out. Fights. LEFT. AND. RIGHT. While I was trying to enjoy myself, a fight nearly broke out behind our group. I kept checking over my shoulder, making sure we didn’t get dragged into it. When the guy finally stormed off, I asked if everyone was okay. Turns out, he had come alone, was completely drugged out, and got mad when people were just trying to pass by.”

Anahi, Sara, and I braved the Playboi Carti pit from hell at Camp Flog Gnaw last November, and yet, we all agreed—we’d rather go through that again than endure the Wolli pit. “I never felt like such a sardine, and that’s saying a lot,” Anahi joked.

Sure, Kandi was still traded, and you could be sprouted without notice (though usually, they ask first). But no, I didn’t ask for some rando to slap an orange ‘HOT’ sticker on my ass while leaving the Queen’s Domain stage. Within twenty minutes on the second day, I saw two fights, three girls passed out on the floor, and I heard someone take a shit during Darren Styles’ set. (Shoutout to @getgout on TikTok for the disturbing confirmation.).

Then there was the moment that completely shattered any sense of security. “I had a horrible experience towards the end of one of the Mad Hatter Castle sets,” Anahi recalled. “Some guy ran up, put his arm around me, and started speaking in tongues. I’ve NEVER had that happen at a rave or festival before. I felt so uncomfortable and unsafe that my first instinct was to push him off. When he kept going, I straight-up punched him near his nose. Then I ran into the crowd just to get to a safer spot.”

Where was the PLUR? More importantly, where was security? Why was this year so different from the Beyond Wonderland stories I’d heard?

Here’s the brutal truth: Beyond Wonderland has gone mainstream, and NOS oversold the event to an insane degree. The NOS Event Center, per its website, can accommodate 40,000 attendees—65,000 at max capacity. Yet, 97,000 people were crammed in each day. Some security staff even commented on TikTok (under @miinxiiee) that numbers may have reached 100,000.

For context:

Hollywood Bowl & Palladium: ~40,000 – 60,000 attendees.

SoFi Stadium: 70,240 (can expand to 100,240 for special events).

(can expand to 100,240 for special events). Coachella: 125,000 per weekend.

Beyond Wonderland nearly matched Coachella’s entire weekend attendance in a single day. Unsafe is an understatement.

That being said, I still had an incredible time. Svdden Death melted my brain (in the best way possible), Excision was unreal, and Deadmau5’s bass practically reset my intestines. But loving an event doesn’t mean you can’t critique it. Being vocal about issues forces change—so maybe, just maybe, we can experience the rave magic safely next year.

Sara put it best: “They NEED to map out the areas better. It was so disappointing that there was only one water station—at the entrance, of all places.” No wonder people were dropping like flies. I lost count of how many unconscious girls I almost tripped over.

To end on a lighter note: The totems were top-tier. A massive Elmo flag had me cackling, but the real MVPs? A group of guys are trying to smuggle two large Buzzballs inside a Mario ‘?’ block totem. Security cracked it open and—surprise! Fitting.

If you’re thinking about attending next year, here’s my survival guide:

Hydropack is a MUST.

DO NOT pay $14 for a Beatbox drink when it’s $4 at Walmart.

pay $14 for a Beatbox drink when it’s $4 at Walmart. Screenshot the setlist & set it as your lock screen.

Vapo inhalers & cool fans = lifesavers (shoutout to the rave moms).

Take advantage of sitting areas & free rides. That swing set ride? Clutch reset.

That swing set ride? Clutch reset. Mind your manners in the pit. Stay in your bubble & say “Excuse me.”

Stay in your bubble & say “Excuse me.” Hide your phone somewhere safe. Pickpockets are real.

Pickpockets are real. Have a solid meeting spot in case of separation.

Pro tip: The Tan Lot is FREE & the fastest exit, even if it’s the farthest.

Beyond Wonderland was an experience—a chaotic, overcrowded, occasionally terrifying experience—but an experience nonetheless. If Insomniac listens to critiques, maybe next year can bring back the PLUR that’s supposed to define this community. Until then, I’ll be preparing for my next festival. Hopefully, this time, without dodging brawls and unconscious bodies.