With the release of her new song “Sports Car,” Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae proves she’s an upcoming pop icon. The song won Billboard’s weekly poll for top new music in all genres beating notable new releases such as “Fat Juicy & Wet” by Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars and “Basic Being Basic” by Djo.

The genre of pop, specifically bubblegum pop, had an iconic sound to it in the 2000s with artists like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and so many more. Songs by these artists were recognized for their catchy, upbeat tunes and their teenage appeal. The artists of these songs were iconic and were well-loved by their millennial and Gen-Z fan base who grew up with their music. However, as time went on, the number of pop icons started to dwindle, and although still a popular genre, pop stopped having the iconic reputation that it had before.

However, with the rise of Tate McRae, it seems like the pop genre is making a nostalgic comeback. Many people on social media have been comparing Tate McRae to the legendary pop artists of the 2000s, but what exactly is it about her that gives her that classic pop feel?

A main part of Tate McRae that makes her similar to her predecessors is the type of performance that she puts on in her shows. Something that makes Tate McRae different from many of the other pop stars in her age group is that she is a triple threat. Not only is she a singer and songwriter, but she has an extensive background in dance. Tate McRae had been dancing since six-years-old and appeared on the 13th season of So You Think You Can Dance. Her shows often highlight her dance ability through her dance breaks comparable to the types of dance breaks that audiences would see from artists like Britney Spears.

Another part of why Tate McRae is beginning to feel familiar to fans of 2000s bubblegum pop is the type of sex appeal she has begun to show in her latest songs and music videos. At the beginning of her career, McRae wrote songs about heartbreak and young love. Songs like “You Broke Me First,” which was more in tune with a more innocent image, got her noticed on many different platforms. She continued her music career since then by writing more songs, like “Run For the Hills” or “Hurt My Feelings” which progressively got more and more mature with their more suggestive lyrics. Her latest releases have been her most provocative songs yet. The music video for “It’s Ok I’m Ok” includes a scene with her wearing nothing but a cop hat and her body being blurred, and her latest song, “Sports Car” has provocative lyrics, such as “You can do it on your own/While you’re looking at me.” These progressions into more mature music give her a familiar sex appeal that we’ve seen from the pop artists of the 2000s.

From the style of stage performances to the content of her songs and music videos, Tate McRae gives her fans something that they’ve been missing since the 2000s pop era. However, she’s still an upcoming artist who still has time to build her brand and image separate from the artists who came before her. Her new album, So Close to What, is coming out later this year, and her Miss Possessive Tour begins in August of this year. With these upcoming opportunities, Tate McRae has her chance to put her name up there as the newest iconic pop princess.