Takeaways From My First Quarter at UCI

The first week is the best, don’t take it for granted!

Take advantage of all the fun first-week activities, whether that be APAD or Anteater Involvement Fair etc. With classes not in session yet and having moved into an area with hundreds of other teenagers, there is a buzz in the air. This is the prime time to be outside, talk to anyone you bump into, and just explore your new surroundings. One warning though: you will constantly see the first week characters for the rest of college, even though there are literally 5,000+ freshmen.

You WILL get sick.

Sadly it is true, you will get sick, and stay sick for weeks on end. I literally thought I had strep throat, but turns out it was just the good ‘ol freshman flu. All my roommates and I were never healthy at the same time. It was so annoying, but you just have to push through and deal with it. Come prepared with Dayquil, Nyquil, and cough drops – you will need it.

Roommate problems are inevitable.

I too thought my roommates and I were going to be fine, but four girls in one enclosed space unfortunately will lead to petty arguments, awkward days, and tough talks. Seriously, everyone I talked to has had issues. The good news is, we work it out! Those talks will be hard to have, but it is necessary! We are all experiencing college for the first time, cut yourself some slack.

Prepare to be humbled at least once.

I came to UCI fearing that it would be super tough since I’ve always heard it is an “academically rigorous” school. However, for the most part, I was fine. Pay attention in lectures and read the material, you will be alright. That was until I got a C on my first essay…even after going to office hours. Mind you this is coming from someone who always said English was her best subject. So unfortunately at some point, you’ll get a bad grade even after trying your best, but hey “C’s get degrees!”

It is okay to do things by yourself.

For some reason, everyone has this daunting fear of doing anything alone when you first get to college. I mean it’s understandable since you’re now used to constantly sharing a space with someone. I remember being so mortified to go to the dining hall alone, but now I do it almost every day. Everyone is doing their own thing, so just do your own thing as well! It’s also very peaceful to just go off and explore by yourself, I highly recommend it.

Take advantage of SoCal!

There really is no other place like Southern California, and we get to spend four years here, lucky us! Amazing food and consistently good weather, what else could you ask for? The OC bus is very cheap for just a day trip to Laguna – being able to lay at the beach and watch the sunset is the best pick-me-up during midterm season.