SLICR: Three Days to a Climate-Resilient Me

Over President’s Day weekend, I had the opportunity to attend the UC Irvine Student Leadership Institute for Climate Resilience (SLICR) from February 15th to 17th, 2025, and let me tell you, it was quite the experience. This three-day program at UCI is all about giving students the tools, ideas, and leadership skills we need to tackle the big, scary climate challenges. I went in hoping to learn a thing or two about climate change and our challenged democracy, but I came out with so much more — a deeper understanding of how all topics concerning the environment are interconnected and some real strategies for making a difference.

Day 1: Getting Real About Resilience

The first day was focused on getting the participants grounded and looking inward. We started by talking about negative bias and how easily we can get stuck focusing on the bad stuff. It was a good reminder to try and see the bigger picture. Then, we talked about resilience, realizing it is not about avoiding tough times, but how you handle them when they hit. We even did a guided meditation on neuroplasticity, which was a cool way to think about rewiring our brains to create better habits. The idea was to focus on good experiences and let them sink in. The retreat gave us an environment to take a break from our schoolwork, and technology and focus on being in the present moment, conversing with those on a similar mission and wanting to solely learn. The activities were super engaging. We made these personal resilience wheels, thinking about what we do for our minds, bodies, spirits, and the environment. It was interesting to see where I was strong and where I could use some improvement.

Then, we created environmental impact statements and how they affect people emotionally, not just environmentally. One of the most thought-provoking things we did was create equity mindmaps, linking issues like Immigration Rights and Black Lives to climate change and potential solutions. It drove home how interconnected everything is. We also did this exercise called “taking a pulse,” where we rated our feelings about environmental justice and our leadership potential. We were asked if we believed we could make an impact in our community – this one question made me reflect on all the social movements I have participated in up to now.

Finally, we calculated our ecological footprints where we transferred our subtotals from the following categories: water use, food, transportation, shelter, energy use, and clothing. This was a wake-up call! Turns out, I’m using about 5 Earths worth of resources, and not only did that sadden me but immediately put me into a reflective journey on what I can do daily to lower that number. Meeting a vegan who was living on less than one Earth was motivating. Ending the night conducting a “council of all beings,” we all roleplayed as gifts of nature in which I portrayed the ocean, both life-giver and regulator, driving economies through fisheries, tourism, and shipping while also shaping coastlines and weather patterns through currents and tides. However, experiencing rising temperatures, acidification, overfishing, and biodiversity loss — I plead with humans to do better.

Day 2: Food, Gratitude, and Campus Scavenger Hunts

Day two was all about food systems and finding sustainability in unexpected places. We talked about how to produce more food while being kinder to the planet, reducing erosion, pollution, and energy use. We looked at the different stages of food systems — production, processing, distribution, consumption — and how we can rethink each one. Things like local farmers markets, food stamps, and better policies through community consensus all came up as potential solutions. I also spent some time journaling about the “honorable harvest,” thinking about where my resources come from, taking only what I need, and taking only what has already been permitted for you to do so, consider the intake of others harvest mindfully, finally, give thanks, we must give back and sustain the earth as its keepers. Then, came the fun part: we did a scavenger hunt around campus to find sustainable and unsustainable elements. We spotted things like storm drains, permeable pavers, hydration stations, solar panels, research labs that participate in the Green Labs program to certify their labs with sustainable operations and even the Ants in the Plants Garden. It was cool to see the university’s efforts, but also to notice areas where they could do better. And, of course, we had some time for outdoor play.

day 3: 3 Stories, Changing Economies, and Taking Tangible Action

Our final day was focused on how we can drive collective change. We talked about the three main stories we tell ourselves about climate change: “Business as Usual,” “The Great Unraveling,” and “The Great Turning”. It was eye-opening to realize how much these narratives shape our actions, where the great unraveling does not include possibilities for restoration and regeneration, the Great Turning hopes to transition from an industrial growth society to a life-sustaining civilization. We also explored the difference between an extractive economy (dig, burn, dump) and a regenerative economy (caring, cooperation, deep democracy). The latter felt like a much more hopeful vision for the future. We even got to visit an eco preserve. Additionally, I wrote slam poetry and raps about the East Michigan Environmental Action Council and interviewed a peer about their hopes for environmental change. To wrap it all up, we shared our personal growth, expressed gratitude, and talked about how we can turn our learnings into action.

Final Thoughts on SLICR

The SLICR program assigned us some great readings and resources to dig into before day one. “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer was a beautiful exploration of the connection between humans and nature. We also read “Calling In” by Xiye Bastida. My knowledge of the social and economic effects of climate change, the value of gratitude and reciprocity, and the possibility of mending harmed relationships and landscapes has greatly increased as a result of these readings. Kimmerer contends that we can become “People of Corn,” coexisting peacefully with the environment, by combining scientific knowledge with Indigenous wisdom and accepting our duties as stewards. All things considered, the retreat recognizes that underprivileged populations are disproportionately impacted by climate change and looks for equitable solutions that tackle social and environmental inequalities.

Moreover, the SLICR’s extra reading and video packet (SLICR YouTube Video Playlist) focuses on deepening understanding of sustainability and community resilience through the lenses of social equity, economy, and story. This includes Daniel Aldana Cohen’s “Eco-Apartheid is Real” where I was introduced to the concept of “eco-apartheid,” defined as a regime of greening affluence for the few at the expense of the many and Naomi Klein’s “Growing the Caring Economy, Shrinking the Careless One,” which challenges the dominant economic orthodoxy and advocates for long-term planning, business regulation, taxation of the wealthy, and public sector spending.

Overall, SLICR was an incredible experience. I realized how intertwined climate change is with social justice and economic inequality. I learned the importance of shrinking my own ecological footprint and connecting with other leaders. And I left feeling empowered to explain the climate crisis to others and work towards real solutions. I think the biggest takeaway was that a regenerative future is possible if we all do our best. It does not take perfection, just a willingness to get involved and make a difference. Throughout the retreat, I kept questioning: “What brings about collective action and change?” “How can we maintain societal morale, not just impending doom?” This was then answered by the concept of a just transition: stop the bad, build the new, change the story, change the roles, move the resources, and build a movement. Leading by example, investigating underlying reasons, avoiding a savior complex mindset, disseminating positive news, and taking daily action are all things we can do.You can join hundreds of current efforts instead of starting from scratch. Engage with people where they are. Not everyone is familiar with the climate situation; describe it and offer some answers. Discuss the concepts of a just transition, greenwashing, green gentrification, and environmental racism. We need to shift our perspective on putting solutions into practice. Millions of individuals doing their best work towards climate justice activism will pave the way for a regenerative future, not thousands doing it flawlessly.