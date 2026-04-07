Shopping in Suburbia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been in Irvine for a couple of months now, and what they say is indeed true. Among the vast suburbs of Orange County, the only thing you can do outside of work and school is simply: eat, drink, shop, and repeat. Of course, there are the bright blue beaches just a short drive away — yet on a day spent under the sun of the perfect year-round weather, you will likely find yourself at one of the heavily populated malls like the Irvine Spectrum or Fashion Island. These iconic spots seem to be the place to be for everyone living or visiting this city.

I mean, it is hard to avoid them. No matter what you are looking for, you will likely find it at the mall — one filled with those department store classics encased with more cement archways and parking spots than you would ever ask for, and let’s not forget that multi-colored tiled fountain smack right in the middle.

Photo provided by the LAB marketing

But what if I told you there was something else out there? Somewhere that stands out from the various Nordstrom or Apple stores you see on a typical afternoon. Instead, you can visit a place that gives you art, eats, sunshine, and local shops all simultaneously.

Known as the LAB Anti-Mall, this unique outdoor mall is located in Costa Mesa. The name stands for “Little American Business,” which focuses on uplifting independent entrepreneurs and combating the corporate retail we are ever so used to.

It is a space that looks like art exploded all over it. Whenever you turn the corner, there is something to see: colorful mosaic walls, a wooden wishing tree installation, and even a sparkling CD archway where visitors love to have their pictures taken. Even the fountain is not a singular structure; instead, it is displayed on a wall of bright painted barrels stacked one on top of another. You wouldn’t even think it was a shopping center when you first see it.

Photo provided by the LAB marketing team

Now, who would be drawn to such a space? Well, you guessed it, the LAB was created as a mall for the youth. Founded in 1993 by the Sadeghi family, this wacky shopping business has operated for over 30 years.

Pass by a crowded thrift store, be drawn into the savory smells of a neighboring pizza restaurant, and hear rock music narrating in the background; everything is in reach. The layout of this mall is in no way conventional, as shopping is limited to windowed shops or tiny metal trailers. Over the years, the spaces have been rented out to up-and-coming designers, streetwear brands, and even Urban Outfitters, which got its start in Southern California when the LAB first opened.

Photo provided by the LAB marketing team

Do not forget the food either. There have been restaurants serving pizza to hot chicken, and even Gypsy Dens served food for a time. You can even find yourself here from morning to night, with caffeine from Nook Coffee Bar to drinks at the Bootleggers Brewery.

People seem not just to come for what they can spend their wallets on, but also to use their brains. Amid the consumerism and savory smells, mismatched tables and chairs are filled with people, from young to old. What you do in the space is truly up to you, because your experience is not based on any expiring parking ticket or limited-time sale.

The original use of this mall has changed drastically, shifting its design from military to creative. Before the family founders renovated it into a hip, trendy space, it was solely a military factory that produced night-vision goggles.

Now, when you look around, you’ll find various types of art on display, from murals to standalone pieces, each crafted by local and student artists. This vision only seems to expand, preserving each space’s focus on artistic expression. Linda Sadeghi currently runs the LAB, while Shaheen Sadeghi runs the space just across the street called the CAMP. A harmonious division of space any separated marriage craves.

As the LAB continues to attract alternative youth with its black platform, Dr. Martens, and short plaid skirts, it seems this mall was never just a phase. “People who come here as teenagers are coming here as adults, and they still find it funky,” said Linda Sadeghi. Take it from a woman who has run this unique place from the beginning. There is always something to see, I mean, even young Gwen Stefani graced the tiny stage with her high school rock band back in the day.