Olivia Rodrigo Announces Her Next Studio Album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Following a series of mysterious teasers and cryptic messages, singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has finally confirmed to fans that her highly anticipated third studio album will be released in the very near future.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Rodrigo took to Instagram to announce both the title and release date of her third studio album. In the post, which features the cover of Rodrigo’s upcoming album, Rodrigo can be seen hanging from a swing with the sky in the background. In the caption to the post Rodrigo announced the title of her third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. According to her post, the album is set to release two months from now on June 12th.

Prior to her Instagram post officially confirming the album, fans had begun to notice hints alluding to a third studio album. Rumors started to circulate that a new album from Rodrigo would be coming soon when a mural in Los Angeles, which initially featured the purple color of Rodrigo’s previous musical eras, was painted pink with the word “love” written across it. The mural now reads “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” complementing the title of Rodrigo’s upcoming album.Rodrigo’s third album departs from the signature features of her previous albums in terms of both its title and known aesthetics. Rodrigo’s upcoming album deviates from the one-word pattern that Rodrigo’s two albums, Sour and Guts share. Additionally, unlike Rodrigo’s last two albums, which feature purple album covers, the new album cover is primarily pink, possibly alluding to a shift in the emotional register of Rodrigo’s musical discography.

Original photo by Jazmin Maldonado

In an interview with British Vogue, Rodrigo noted that the entirety of her upcoming album is composed of “sad love songs.” Rodrigo added, “I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them.” Rodrigo described the challenges of writing music from a happy, instead of sad place, stating, “It was a creative challenge . . . When you’re experiencing that you’re connected to someone, or feeling really good, you’re not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!” Here Rodrigo is likely referring to her relationship with British actor Louis Partridge, who fans have speculated is the inspiration for Rodrigo’s upcoming album. Reflecting on the final track of the album, Rodrigo expressed, “[It’s] what I think being in love feels like . . . You’re getting to the core of all your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful. It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times.”

Rodrigo’s friends were quick to flood the comments section of Rodrigo’s post announcing her upcoming album. Gracie Abrams, one of Rodrigo’s close friends who opened for her during her Sour era, jumped to the comments section to express her support, writing, “😭❤️😭❤️.” Fellow musician and close friend Conan Gray also wrote, “and the whole world applauded.” The popular coffee chain Starbucks even joined the conversation, writing, “album is already triple-platinum in our hearts.”

Fans alike have been expressing their excitement for Rodrigo’s upcoming musical era. Several comments under Rodrigo’s post read “can’t wait!” and “we’re so back,” signaling fans’ unanimous satisfaction with the news of a new album.

The first single off of Rodrigo’s new album is set to release on Friday, April 17th.