‘No Kings’ protesters take to the streets—Over 2,700 demonstrations gather crowds nationwide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Original photo by Aliyah Ramirez

A prepared cyclist arrives at the ‘No Kings’ protest with a sign ready in their backpack.

The drive to Newport Beach was a bit busier last Saturday afternoon as “No Kings” protesters filled street corners between Jamboree Road and Pacific Coast Highway.

Peace signs were in the air, and cheers rallied as crowds encouraged the passing cars to “honk their horns” against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Despite the longstanding Republican hold on Orange County, protesters stood for more than partisan viewpoints. They highlighted actions that affect the rights of all Americans, with some examples referencing the recent deportation of U.S. citizens or undermining the rights in the Constitution.

“This is not okay,” said Kirsten Sonntag, 59, “I’m here to be peaceful and enjoy the camaraderie of the other people who are thinking the same.”

The majority seemed in favor of what the rally stood for; however, among the many cars honking along and waving to protesters, some cars passed by flashing thumbs down or middle fingers to the participants. Despite the diverse reactions to the protest, nothing escalated beyond that.

Talia Meaney, 23, a first-generation American citizen from England, decided to join the Newport rally, as she felt safer without the counterprotests at her residence in Huntington Beach. She felt relieved to see a mixed crowd of older and younger participants who were collectively “fighting for what’s right.”

“It makes me really happy to see that,” said Meaney, adding, “I do not know how anyone could argue that what we are doing today is wrong or unconstitutional. This is the most American it gets.”

Participants voiced their opinions through signs, flags and even decorated umbrellas reading “fascist,” “unconstitutional,” and “un-American” to the president’s actions.

Original photo by Aliyah Ramirez

As the car approaches ‘No Kings’ protesters, the passenger holds up a sign in support of the rally held Oct. 18.

Not only were the signs decorated, but some protesters dressed in inflatable animal costumes, as well as the Statue of Liberty and California’s very own grizzly mascot, the Golden bear. Those who came with dogs also dressed their pets up with patriotic bandanas or capes.

As for husband and wife Pascal and Erin Weston, these two were sporting seahorse and dinosaur costumes with American flags in hand, “to show how peaceful [the protest] is.”

Original photo by Aliyah Ramirez

From left: Erin and Pascal Weston show their support for the Oct. 18 demonstration in their inflatable costumes.

This Oct. 18 rally was the second held this year, following the first in June. Similar to the past protest, this demonstration continued to shed light on immigration conflicts.

Juan Carlos Garcia, 61, is a doctor and professor at UC Davis, but as an immigrant from Venezuela, his citizenship was targeted “for the way [he looks].” This year marked “one of the lowest” since he resided in the United States four years ago. However, he decided to attend the protest while on a weekend trip to Newport, saying, “There is hope for America.”

The bells and chants continued for a little over two hours. Throughout the scheduled noon until 2 p.m. protest, brief remarks were delivered from Congressman Dave Min, English Professor Kathryn Silvey and Rev. Ray Jordan of CDM Community Church. The crowd was thanked for showing up, and remarks touched upon the importance of freedom and nonviolent protests in American history.

Many left the rally proud, as smiles and laughter were seen on the faces of those who participated.

“People are unified together,” said Pascal Weston, “If there is someone out there who is afraid to speak out, they can see groups like this and understand they are not alone.”