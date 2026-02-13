My Subjective Top and Bottom 3 of Taylor Swift’s Glamorous Album, The Life of a Showgirl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On the highly anticipated night of October 3, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift released her twelfth studio album The Life of a Showgirl. This 41-minute album was visually more flashy and glamorous compared to Swift’s previous work The Tortured Poets Department, immersing listeners in vibrant synths, funky beats, and playful lyricism. Notably, Showgirl’s music production is solely done by Max Martin and Shellback, who had previously worked with Swift on hit songs like “Blank Space” and “Style”. Thus, Swift’s latest album takes a much different creative direction from its predecessor The Tortured Poets Department, where she primarily collaborated with Jack Antonoff.

However, as with all creative experimentation, initial reviews of the album were… divisive: some listeners absolutely loved it, others believed it was one of her worst pieces of work, and many simply had mixed feelings. Common critiques included the clunky and sometimes “cringy” songwriting, uninspired music production, and lack of relatability.

Personally, while I did not think the album was Swift’s best or most groundbreaking work, I actually do not feel it is as horrible as some listeners say it was. I ended up enjoying quite a few songs on the album but as you will see in the bottom three of my list… some left me silently pondering whether I liked it or not. Before I dive into my commentary though, it is important to remember that art is subjective! This list is solely my opinion and in no way dictates whether a song is completely good or bad! With that in mind, let’s dive into it:

Top:

1. “The Fate of Ophelia”:

If you are not familiar with William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, you might be wondering who exactly Swift is referencing in this song. To keep it simple, Ophelia is a character in the play who suffers a tragic fate when she goes mad from the pressure of maintaining a pure image in the midst of her father’s death and a sudden moment of verbal abuse from her lover, Hamlet. This mental strain ultimately leads Ophelia to drown herself in a river. In this song, Swift essentially claims her lover (most likely a reference to Travis Kelce) saves her from this horrible fate with the lyrics, “Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia”.

As someone who loves when artists reference other parts of culture in songs, I thought the way Swift incorporated aspects of Ophelia’s story to emphasize her deep gratitude toward a partner for awakening her vibrancy and energy again was beautifully done! The production is also incredibly catchy, drawing you in with a characteristic synth and an upbeat combination of claps and drums. Overall, this is for sure my favorite song on the album, and I can’t say I’m surprised it ended up being the lead single.

2. “Opalite”:

Coming in at number two, “Opalite” is a song I can only describe as glittery and vibrant. Using the metaphor of her and her partner’s sky being “opalite” after finding each other, Swift illustrates the fulfillment and joy of their relationship, a contrast to their previous dissatisfactory relationship experiences (“the onyx night”). This song stood out to me instantly because of its catchy hook, dance-evoking beat, and whimsical sound. It is one of those songs that makes you want to embrace love and the freedom that comes with finding a partner you can be yourself with! While “The Fate of Ophelia” is a perfect lead single, I personally believe “Opalite” could have been a close second.

3. “Eldest Daughter”:

Hear me out… while I have seen some people critique this song for the lyrics being corny (particularly the “And this isn’t savage” part of the chorus and “… we looked fire”), I think the songwriting for this song is beautiful and heartbreaking! You can not deny that “Sad as it seems, apathy is hot / Everybody’s cutthroat in the comments” is a poignant and true observation of modern internet culture. As a whole, the song connects this theme of mental struggle, resulting from callous comments, betrayal, and rejection, to the concept of being an eldest daughter. Eldest daughters often have to adopt responsibilities and independence at an early age, which psychologists theorize can increase the risk of stress, anxiety, and perfectionism. Swift seems to highlight this phenomenon as she sings about facing immense pressure to maintain an unbothered facade even though she is internally afflicted with emotional turmoil. Overall, the combination of vulnerable lyrics layered over a melancholy piano solidifies this song as one of my tops.

Bottom:

1. “Actually Romantic”

Alleged popstar beef aside, I actually think this song works as a pretty good diss track against people who spend all their time hating on you to the ironic point of obsession. Honestly, I thought the songwriting for this track was really clever and humorous… the only line that I felt was a little out of place was the “It’s kind of making me wet” in the bridge. The way it was incorporated into the song was just not my cup of tea. While I do not think it is a terrible song by any means, I simply do not find myself coming back to it compared to other songs!

2. “CANCELLED!”

This song is not bad melodically and has an interesting musicality reminiscent of “Yellow Flicker Beat” by Lorde, which is also a wonderfully haunting song. The intense and unapologetic nature of the song’s silky production makes it suitable for embracing your unbothered era. However… if I am being honest, I feel conflicted about the overall messaging of the song. On one hand, I fully agree with the commentary that female celebrities tend to be “cancelled” for simply being “unlikeable”, at least according to the people who relentlessly villainize them (ex. the hate trains against Rachel Zegler and Brie Larson). This is something Swift has definitely struggled with herself, especially when she was a victim of a hate campaign orchestrated by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (aka snake–gate). On the other hand, I also think friends should be held accountable for behaviors such as “[taking] somebody’s man” or saying something problematic. Still, I can appreciate the main satirical theme of this song, and I will not hesitate to say that Swift, along with other female public figures, are sometimes criticized for the most minor things!

3. “Wood”

Let me just start out by saying I do not think this song is as horrendous as some people were making it out to be! At the same time, I agree the lyrics are a bit… awkward. Personally, I do not think I needed to know all that information about Travis Kelce. Additionally, while the funky and bright sound of the song makes for a fun time, it was not particularly memorable to me. I guess I feel a conflicting way about “Wood”, as it contains provocative, gasp-eliciting lyrics yet still seems a bit generic.

Overall, The Life of a Showgirl had a balanced mixture of songs I’d play on repeat and those I would not return to as much. While causing a plethora of diverse opinions, this album is certainly not the “downfall” of Taylor Swift’s career. It was experimental, eccentric, and a departure from her previous album. However, sometimes those are traits creative projects need.