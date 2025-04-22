Metrolink is Giving Free Passes to Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

Hey. You. Are you broke? Do you hate freeways? Do you like saving money? Are you interested in exploring the Southern California Transit System? If you answered yes to at least two of these questions, Metrolink has just the deal for you.

Until June 30th of this year, Metrolink is offering the free Student Adventure Pass for students who sign up with their college emails. That’s right, free! No more thirty-six dollar train fare. Instead, you can dabble in public transit without any cost. According to Metrolink’s website, “You have a lot to juggle, and getting to school shouldn’t be one of your worries. That’s why Metrolink is here to make your life easier with free rides for students.”

Spanning as far north as Ventura and as far south as San Diego, the Metrolink pass is unlimited train fare! That means free unlimited trips to L.A. and beyond without reliance on a car! On top of that, it provides the opportunity to see the famous L.A. Union Station, whose eclectic architecture has enchanted traingoers for years. If you’ve ever wanted to explore Southern California for free, this pass offers everything you could ask for. Below are all the places you can visit with the student Metrolink pass.

For my financial and climate-conscious people out there, this also means less money on gas and less fossil fuels polluting the air.

For my people in academia, this means access to a wealth of public libraries like the Los Angeles Public Library.

If you’re adventurous like this author, you can take the train on the weekends to explore other cities in Orange County on the weekends. When half of the time driving to different places is spent sitting in traffic, the occasional train stops seem like just bumps in the road. For me, I’ve used the train to go to Chinatown, Little Tokyo, and The Broad to see contemporary art exhibits.

Riding the train can also give you time to listen to music, study on your computer, have cute train dates, or read a book while you wait for your destination. If you get a quiet car on the train you can also focus without distraction, making the Metrolink a perfect study space on wheels.

Unfortunately, the Student Adventure Pass is only a pilot program right now. This means that it’s only for a limited time. While we can only hope the program encourages people to ride the train, it’s not guaranteed the program will stick around forever. That’s why taking advantage of this offer now is important while it’s still here.