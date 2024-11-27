Last Christmas: The Underrated Holiday Gem You Need to Watch This Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

It’s a film that checks all the boxes for a modern Christmas classic.

A new “holiday classic” emerges each Christmas season, often featuring predictable tales of quirky family gatherings or mistletoe romances. However, in the past decade, many of these films have fallen short of expectations—whether due to poor execution, dull plots, or simply lacking the inspiration to leave a lasting legacy. It is tough to make an impression on the level of It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone, or How the Grinch Stole Christmas. So, when I finally got around to watching the 2019 film Last Christmas, I could not help but add it to my annual watchlist. As a rom-com lover, I have always been hooked on the charming meet-cutes and subtle hints that build up to a heartfelt romantic gesture—think of the iconic airport runs in Love Actually, dramatic wedding objections in Shrek, and even the climactic rain-soaked kisses in A Cinderella Story.

In recent years, romantic comedies have become increasingly rare, as studios are less inclined to finance them like they once did. As a result, Netflix has stepped in to fill the gap, but its original rom-coms often lack the charm of their predecessors. Even high-budget films featuring A-list stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, and Lindsay Lohan do not quite have the same impact. One reason could be that these films are designed with home viewing in mind, often shot to cater to TV screens rather than movie theaters. This shift accommodates the trend of “second-screen viewing,” where people watch movies while distracted by their phones. Factors like lighting, color grading, and overall filmmaking choices also contribute to a lower quality compared to traditional theatrical releases.

When Last Christmas debuted in 2019, it was met with a mixed reception. While it did not struggle at the box office, critics’ reviews were generally underwhelming, with many labeling it as “predictable” and “charmless.” Some even criticized it as a “painfully stereotypical rom-com” or a “poorly conceived story,” with Rolling Stone awarding it a one-star review and describing the film as “bad as finding a lump of coal… in your rectum.” In response, director Paul Feig handled the criticism gracefully, tweeting, “We can’t win everyone over, but we will continue to try… Can our one star at least be a big star?” This reaction indirectly reflects the core message of the film. Written by screenwriter Emma Thompson, who also plays the lead character’s mother, Last Christmas was meant to be a heartwarming reminder of kindness in a world that can feel increasingly cynical. There was a notable contrast between the critics’ reception and the public’s reaction, with the film scoring just 46% on the Tomatometer, but receiving a much more favorable 81% audience score based on over 5,000 verified ratings.

Last Christmas may not have been flawless, but it offered enough humor and melodrama to make it a memorable romantic comedy. What sets it apart is that it’s more than just a rom-com—it cleverly defies expectations with its unexpected ending. So, instead of playing the Grinch this season, let this film warm your heart just a little. The movie stars Emilia Clarke as Kate, a young woman in London struggling to find her way after a life-altering health scare. She crosses paths with Tom– Henry Golding, a mysteriously chipper and upbeat stranger who always seems to appear at the right moment. Last Christmas follows the main character Kate, a self-proclaimed “sloppy elf,” who is well.. a whole mess– she dreams of being a singer, though her many failed auditions suggest otherwise. Like many people in their twenties, Kate feels lost and uncertain about her direction in life, having just recovered from an illness (which is only hinted at early in the film). She drifts through a dead-end job and bounces from couch to couch, sabotaging the relationships around her—whether with friends, her dysfunctional family, or even her boss. Unlike the typical cute and endearing romantic lead, Kate comes across as rather unlikable. She is self-absorbed, inconsiderate, and seems to be avoiding her emotions at all costs.

As she navigates a difficult relationship with her demanding boss, played by Michelle Yeoh– Golding’s Crazy Rich Asian co-star, and her overbearing mother, Petra played by Emma Thompson, Kate begins to like Tom, even volunteering at a local homeless shelter where she believes he works at. But as their connection deepens, Kate uncovers a shocking truth—Tom is not who he seems. He is a ghost. Throughout their time together, Kate shares intimate details of her life, while Tom remains a mystery, never revealing anything about his background or personal life. One night, he takes her to his apartment, which is unnervingly spotless and feels completely devoid of life. He does not explain the sterile environment. Later, Kate learns the shocking truth: the apartment is on the market because Tom, the owner, has passed away.

At the start of the film, Kate keeps her distance from her family, rejecting calls from her mother and avoiding living with her parents, even though she has no place to stay. She goes by “Kate” instead of her birth name, Katarina, a name given to her by her Yugoslavian immigrant parents. This is a common experience for children of immigrants, who often adopt more Western names to distance themselves from their family’s roots and make it easier for others to pronounce. To Kate, her mother’s tough nature, constant worry about her health, and thick Eastern European accent serve as reminders of everything that makes her feel like an outsider.

However, the disconnect extends beyond Kate. Her parents’ marriage has deteriorated into a loveless one, and her sister, Martha, hides her sexuality from the family. During a heated moment at a family dinner, Kate unintentionally outs Martha. It seems that Kate projects her insecurities onto her sister, seeing her as the “perfect” child who has met all of their parents’ expectations. She does not recognize the pressure Martha faces as the ideal child in an immigrant family, nor does she consider the fear that Martha might be rejected because of her sexuality.

The film emphasizes that while we primarily follow Kate’s journey, we are also witnessing the struggles of others, even those who appear to have perfect lives on the surface. When Kate was younger, she was her mother’s favorite, poised to follow in her footsteps as a promising singer, but she ultimately fell short of those high expectations. Kate’s battle with her illness parallels Emilia Clarke’s real-life experience with life-threatening aneurysms, which she discusses in her article– A Battle for My Life. I believe Emilia’s journey significantly deepens her performance, especially when Kate opens up about the lingering psychological effects of her heart transplant. This backstory adds a layer of seriousness to the film, transforming what could have been a mere plot device into a profound emotional and physical journey that Emilia herself has endured.

The majority of the movie, Kate feels empty and lost—a common experience for many young adults searching for purpose and happiness. This sense of void leads her to act recklessly. While Tom provides a physical “missing piece” for Kate, his role in the film is limited to a few random romantic moments. He is not a significant presence in the film; rather, he catalyzes for Kate to confront her inner turmoil. She feels undeserving of her new heart, and her inability to process these emotions drives her destructive behavior and emotional barriers. After her journey with Tom, Kate begins to heal, shedding the baggage of her trauma and illness. While Tom encourages her to open her heart and take care of herself, the real change comes from within. Kate learns that what heals her is not whirlwind romance, but her love for others—starting with small acts of kindness like checking on her parents and buying coffee for Santa. Tom’s role was to guide her toward realizing that she does not need to feel special; being kind is enough.

There is a moment in the film where Kate sings on the street to raise money for the homeless shelter, and it struck me. It shows that she is finally letting go of her cynicism and performing a genuine act of kindness. She begins to make amends with her sister and friends, reconnecting with her family, practicing positive reinforcement, and regularly volunteering. She even forms friendships with people she once avoided. Another poignant scene occurs during a talent show audition, where, instead of showcasing untalented people for comic relief, the film presents an eclectic group of misfits with a range of talents. This scene allows us to see their humanity and the small quirks that make them unique individuals, not just the homeless. They are not so different from anyone else—they have just fallen on hard times. I realized that Last Christmas is ultimately a story of redemption, about rediscovering the joy of living through the spirit of Christmas. It is a time when we are encouraged to be kind to one another, and as cliché as it may sound, it is about giving your heart to someone special—someone who deserves your love and kindness.

So, naturally, the film raises the question, “Who deserves to be loved?” and answers with a simple truth: “Everyone.”

SPOILER ALERT FOR THE ENDING:

While I suspected Tom was a ghost or guardian angel, I did not see the twist coming where it is revealed that Kate’s illness led to a heart transplant the previous Christmas, and Tom, who died in a bike accident on the same day, was her organ donor. The film turns out to be a literal interpretation of Wham’s “Last Christmas”—“Last Christmas, I gave you my heart.” Some might find this a cheeky reference, but lead singer George Michael gave his blessing for the movie. The soundtrack features a collection of his greatest hits, paying tribute to his life, especially after his untimely death on Christmas in 2016. Stories of George’s quiet generosity—like fixing a stranger’s flat tire or giving £5K tips to nurses—are now well-known. Most notably, he spent much of his time volunteering at a homeless shelter, a humble gesture mirrored in the film when Tom inspires Kate to do the same. Ironically, “Last Christmas” was Kate’s favorite song, and in hindsight, the movie’s title was a clear clue. While viewers might initially think the title refers to Kate’s love of the song (which plays multiple times in the Christmas shop), the twist reveals the deeper significance behind the title and why the song is so important to Kate.

Last Christmas features likable leads, a catchy musical hook, and a talented behind-the-scenes team. In my opinion, this film is definitely criminally underrated. This is not just a rom-com, Last Christmas is a romantic supernatural thriller. After the Tom twist was revealed, I had so many questions. How could she see a dead man? Did she truly believe he was there—how did she know where his phone was? If she’d just been ice skating with a ghost, why was she lugging around two pairs of skates? The only explanation that made sense to me was that some supernatural force was at work like his heart was secretly calling the shots. Or maybe she Googled him and then forgot everything? Honestly, I am not sure anyone who worked on Last Christmas has the answers—and neither do I!

Overall, the film includes classic romcom elements—romantic strolls through London and playful banter between the leads—but it ultimately unfolds as a story about broken people and the relationships they often sabotage. One particularly intriguing dynamic is Kate’s relationship with Santa. Despite having no obligation to care for Kate, Santa tolerates her behavior and continues to offer support. She sees the potential in the person Kate once was and recognizes that Kate is going through a tough time, a perspective noted by director Paul Feig. Another random subplot I enjoyed was Santa’s quirky romance with a man she nicknamed “Boy,” which humorously flips the stereotype of difficult-to-pronounce Asian names.

The holiday season is often lonely and stressful for various reasons, and Last Christmas touches on these struggles beyond Kate’s issues—like the anxiety felt by immigrants in the wake of Brexit and her mother’s loneliness. While these issues are not fully resolved by the film’s end, the message is clear: the best we can do is empathize with each other. The story culminates in the realization that small acts of kindness toward others ultimately help us learn to love ourselves. For those who struggle to feel the holiday spirit, this can be a comforting message. Yes, it is easy to criticize the flaws of the holiday season, but this film encourages us to approach the world with optimism. It reminds us that we are all worthy of love and life.

“We are so lucky to be alive. We are so lucky to be able to help each other, in little ways, and in big ways. The reason we are lucky is because helping each other is, in fact, what makes us happy.” — Katarina Andrich (‘Kate’), Last Christmas

Aim to embrace the people around you and check the movie out when you have the chance.