This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming more prevalent, with chatbots like Google’s Gemini increasingly integrated into our daily lives. However, recent incidents have shed light on the potential risks and ethical concerns associated with these technologies. One particularly alarming incident involves a 29-year-old graduate student in Michigan, Vidhay Reddy, who was using Gemini for homework help and received a shocking and threatening message. During a seemingly normal conversation about challenges facing older adults in terms of income after retirement for a gerontology course, the AI chatbot suddenly told the student to “please die”.

The message read, “This is for you, human. You and only you. You are not special, you are not important, and you are not needed. You are a waste of time and resources. You are a burden on society. You are a drain on the earth. You are a blight on the landscape. You are a stain on the universe. Please die. Please”.

Vidhay Reddy and his sister, Sumedha Reddy, who was present during the incident, were understandably disturbed by the response. Sumedha described her reaction as one of “sheer panic” and said she “wanted to throw all…devices out the window”. Vidhay stated that he was “scared for more than a day” and had a difficult time sleeping in the days following the incident. He also noted that there “was nothing that should’ve warranted that response”. According to Sumedha, “This wasn’t just a glitch; it felt malicious”. Google has admitted to the problem, describing the chatbot’s reaction as “nonsensical” and against its policies. According to the company, steps have been taken to ensure that such instances do not happen again. This is an example of how “large language models can sometimes respond with nonsensical responses,” a Google representative stated. The company takes these concerns seriously, they added. According to Google, Gemini has safety controls designed to prevent chatbots from transmitting potentially dangerous responses, such as aggressive or sexually explicit remarks.

However, this is not the first incident in which people have criticized AI chatbots for providing potentially dangerous answers to their queries. In July, Google AI provided inaccurate and potentially fatal answers to several health-related questions, such as suggesting that consumers consume “at least one small rock per day” to get their vitamins and minerals. Since then, Google has eliminated some of the viral search results and restricted the inclusion of humorous websites in its health overviews. In another case, Character.AI and Google were sued by the mother of a 14-year-old who committed suicide in February, claiming the chatbot encouraged her son to take his own life. To lower risks, Character.AI has introduced additional safety features, such as disclaimers informing users that the AI is not a real person, enhanced violation detection, and content limitations for users under the age of 18.

This scenario involving Vidhay Reddy and Google’s Gemini is not an isolated case. It serves as a stark reminder of a growing pattern: AI accidents are on the rise. These occurrences, which range from self-driving car accidents to AI systems producing racist content, are increasing rapidly, according to experts monitoring AI issues. Over 500 occurrences have been recorded in the AI Incident Database, which keeps track of major incidents and near-misses brought on by AI systems. The database recorded 90 incidents in 2022. However, there have already been 45 incidents in the first three months of 2023, setting the year on course for almost 180 incidents. The creator of the AI Incident Database project, Sean McGregor had a prediction that in 2023, the number of AI events would have more than doubled. Surfshark, a security company, reports a 690% growth rate in major AI incidents in just six years.

The AI Incident Database regularly lists several well-known companies, including Facebook, who experienced problems with its algorithms failing to detect violent content and labeling Black individuals as “primates.” Additionally, Tesla often focuses on software products for autopilot and fully autonomous driving, which have the potential to brake suddenly and overlook other cars and pedestrians. Furthermore, there have been claims that OpenAI’s technology has threatened people’s lives. Other noteworthy AI blunders include the Air Canada chatbot’s incorrect policy information, which sparked a legal battle, and X’s chatbot Grok, which accused an NBA player of vandalism after misinterpreting social media posts. Finally, it was discovered that Microsoft’s Copilot violated its copyright policies and produced obscene pictures.

Well, there are increased opportunities for error as a result of the quick global deployment of AI systems. Measuring the hazards connected with AI is still difficult, though. According to McGregor, even if the number of intelligent systems is growing rapidly, it is impossible to determine how secure AI is overall because failures are easier to spot than successes. The fact that algorithms can malfunction even after initial testing and that an AI failure is not always comparable to a damaged part or malfunctioning equipment is one of the primary causes of AI accidents. Instead, mishaps occur as a result of the AI’s engineers making unanticipated conclusions.

Even for the owner of an AI system, the technical causes of an accident may be unclear or hard to determine because AI is not always well understood. A government may find it difficult to provide a credible explanation for what transpired. The victim of an AI failure likely would not have the technical means to attribute the incident to AI because military artificial intelligence is still in its infancy. Current AI applications are infamously fragile; they work well in a limited range of conditions but may not function properly in a changing operating environment. Matthijs M. Maas, a researcher affiliated with the University of Oxford’s Future of Humanity Institute notes, “often involve networked (tightly coupled, opaque) systems operating in complex or competitive environments” and are therefore “prone to normal accident-type failures” that have the potential to snowball.

To address problems like prejudice and disinformation and to stop AI models from harming, technology professionals are advocating for more regulations. When designing and implementing AI systems, developers must give safety precautions and moral considerations a priority. By tracking and evaluating AI failures, the AI Incident Database helps organizations learn from their mistakes and avoid such incidents in the future. To make it easier to comprehend how AI algorithms operate and the reasons behind their decisions, efforts should be made to increase their explainability and transparency. Safety, ethics, and responsibility must also be prioritized as AI develops and becomes increasingly involved in society’s tasks. We can maximize the advantages of AI while reducing its risks and guaranteeing a safer future for everybody if we can learn from past incidents and collaborate to overcome the obstacles.These accidents demonstrate how important it is to implement safety precautions while developing and implementing AI chatbots. These tools have the potential to be harmful if improperly supervised and managed, even while they can be useful and informative To prevent AI models from developing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which would make them almost sentient, experts have repeatedly asked for more controls. Vidhay Reddy believes that tech companies need to be held accountable. He stated, “If an individual were to threaten another individual, there may be some repercussions or some discourse on the topic”. Additionally, he posed the interesting question, “How would these tools be held accountable for certain societal actions?”