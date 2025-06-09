Inside Gaten Matarazzo’s World: Career, Advocacy, and Industry Insights from the ASUCI Zot Talk

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gaten Matarazzo, known globally for his charismatic and humorous portrayal of Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things, recently shared insights into his life, triumphs, hardships, and advocacy during an ASUCI Zot Talk. Fresh off filming the final season of the hit show in December, Matarazzo offered a look into the realities of growing up in the public eye, his passion for acting, navigating the ever-changing entertainment industry, and his dedicated work raising awareness for Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD).

Gaten’s Career Throughout Childhood with Strong Family Support

Matarazzo’s career began on Broadway at age 7, leading to consistent acting work before landing his defining role in Stranger Things. He described this period as his developmental formative years, where his identity was shaped within the public industry. Importantly, he feels fortunate that his family is involved daily, prioritizing his happiness and consistently asking if he still wants to pursue acting. This great support system guided him through his initial career phase and ensures he works for the “right reasons”.

Passion, Vulnerability, and Mental Well-being

Matarazzo’s passion for acting is evident; it’s the reason he’s been in the industry for a decade. He described jumping into new projects as feeling like “home,” a comfortable space that “feels correct”. Acting, for him, is like “playing pretend,” allowing him to be vulnerable and let others see parts of himself usually hidden. His consistent goal remains to “roleplay different people,” driven by a belief in “making your own calling” and having the autonomy to choose his path.

However, he also touched upon the growing, though still new, focus on mental well-being in the industry. In his early 20s, he’s still figuring out how to approach his mental health. While he loves the continuous process of acting, he acknowledges it’s unpredictable work in an industry not known for its longevity. During “valley” periods away from the public eye, he enjoys doing “weird, wacky small things” under the radar.

Theatre vs. Film/TV and Industry Shifts

Having started in theatre and consistently acted before Stranger Things, Matarazzo expressed a preference for Theatre, despite transitioning to Film and TV. He finds understanding how movies are made fascinating and would love to do more film. However, the duration of years required to shoot a film is the hardest challenge for him. He leans towards more short-term projects and plans to do more theatre. He recounted his experience in the short-lived Broadway run of Dear Evan Hansen, where he played Jared Kleinman. Despite the musical closing earlier than expected, his advice from that time is to “Enjoy it while it’s there”.

Matarazzo noted changes in the theatre industry, including less pressure regarding sick days compared to the past. However, there’s still an expectation to be a “consistent contributor”. Getting back into a show requires a “boot camp” process to get into a “good groove”. He characterized the industry as rapidly changing, particularly in design, and highlighted how the pandemic shifted media creation and release methods, especially towards streaming. He feels he’s “constantly on his toes,” never knowing when consistency might wane. An interesting shift he pointed out is that performers with stellar auditions are sometimes overlooked in favor of those with a significant social media following, though he also noted that more new actors are securing consistent roles.

Maintaining Professionalism and Authenticity on Set

Offering advice, Matarazzo emphasized the importance of basic professional courtesy. Learning names on set, shaking hands, and having fun make a huge difference. He stressed that being yourself is essential, calling it the only thing you can do consistently and correctly, regardless of self-perception. Being a team player and letting others do their jobs is crucial. He put it simply: “Being a shitty person will bite you back.”

For vocal preparation, particularly for theatre, Matarazzo described turning into a “monk,” experiencing constant panic attacks during this time. This involves not speaking, adhering to a strict diet (no dairy or gluten, only water), and maintaining a rigorous sleep schedule.

Gaten’s Advocacy for Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD)

A significant part of the talk focused on Matarazzo’s advocacy work for Cleidocranial Dysplasia (CCD). He shared that he has CCD, a rare genetic bone disorder affecting bone development, particularly in the skull and collarbones, and impacting teeth development, dental issues, and joint problems. He uses his platform to raise awareness. Notably, his condition was incorporated into Stranger Things, with his character Dustin also having CCD. This inclusion led to a significant surge in Google searches for the disorder (up to a 94% increase), showing awareness across the nation.

He discussed the challenges in treating CCD. He co-founded the non-profit organization CCD Smiles with his father and Dr. Kelly Wosnik. Initially, CCD Smiles aimed to build a community, which was not yet established, recognizing that spontaneous cases of CCD might not be as rare as the public thought. The current goals of CCD Smiles include building consensus on baseline treatment options, with a focus on pediatric treatment as bone development occurs mostly in youth. They are partnering with institutions like Johns Hopkins to find options. The organization also aims to raise money and establish a research center. CCD Smiles is relatively new, founded over 8 years ago, starting with 900 people and expanding to include 100 more in the UK, successfully building a community. The organization also helps families cover surgical care expenses.

Matarazzo spoke openly about the pressure he feels to represent the entire CCD community. He noted that his condition is mild and not very presenting, acknowledging the many nuances within the community. He does not want to represent every person, especially since many others face more severe physical challenges like breathing, eating, speaking, and back brace issues, which do not consistently affect him. He advocates for more voices and representation from within the community.

He emphasized a critical issue: many individuals with CCD struggle to get insurance coverage for necessary surgeries. While these specialized surgical procedures address skeletal and facial abnormalities associated with the condition, insurance companies often classify them as “cosmetic surgery.” This lack of coverage creates significant financial burdens. Surgery often falls ambiguously between medical and dental categories. Treatment and related future dental work can be denied or delayed, which is especially problematic for childhood development. Affected families face overwhelming financial difficulty for care that extends into adulthood.

Matarazzo uses his celebrity status to advocate for better legislation to ensure insurance companies provide adequate coverage for reconstructive surgeries needed by people with CCD and other craniofacial conditions. He is a vocal supporter of the Ensuring Lasting Smiles Act (ELSA), legislation aimed at improving coverage for craniofacial reconstructive procedures. He has appeared in videos and visited Capitol Hill to speak in support of ELSA bills S.560/HR 1379. ELSA is a bipartisan bill under consideration in Congress that would require medically necessary dental procedures, services, and surgeries to be covered for adult and pediatric patients with craniofacial abnormalities resulting from congenital anomalies or disabilities. The American Dental Association (ADA) supports ELSA, noting that one in 33 children is born with a congenital anomaly causing such complications. The ADA has urged Congress to pass ELSA. Matarazzo has joined forces with organizations like the National Foundation For Ectodermal Dysplasias (NFED) in advocating for the bill.

Legacy and Looking Forward

When asked about the legacy he wants to leave as both an actor and advocate, Matarazzo stated that “he doesn’t get to pick”. Instead, he focuses on trying his best to love the people around him and make a consistent impact.

Audience Q&A Portion

Fandoms to Bring Back: He expressed a desire to see the return of certain fandoms, including the controversial 2007 reality show Kid Nation. He found the social experiment of letting 40 kids aged 8-15 create a community in a ghost town morbidly curious, analyzing its depiction of class systems and leadership, though he ultimately conceded such an experiment shouldn’t be done to kids.

He also cited Tobias in Sweeney Todd as a dream role he played with a period accent.

If not an actor, he'd consider being a veterinarian, though he joked about his fearful reaction to cats.

He found the idea of being human in the 1300s insane and would travel to London during the Middle Ages for a week.

He admitted to using the "I'm on Stranger Things" card to get on rides and rollercoasters by being recognized. He jokingly added that it helps him "get out of jury duty" and sometimes secure restaurant reservations.

Currently, he mentioned "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepsen, songs from Lady Gaga's Mayhem("Garden of Eden"), and "Better Than" by Lake Street Dive.

When asked if a major character would die, he speculated on how his character, Dustin, might die. Options included a sappy, tragic death or a goofy sickness like "appendicitis" in a surreal location like the Upside Down or a beach during a fight.

He answered that the theatre is the best, despite requiring significant preparation. He feels TV would be the most fun with lower stakes. He also highlighted voice acting as a great exercise to break out of his shell, offering freedom since it doesn't require being body-conscious like stage or screen acting.

The talk concluded on a light note when a UCI aerospace engineering student pitched his resume, which Matarazzo declared, “The best part of his day.” Gaten Matarazzo’s Zot Talk offered an interesting viewpoint on personal reflections and passionate advocacy, leaving the audience with a deeper understanding of the young star beyond the screen.