HARRY STYLES IS DOING PROMO FOR HIS NEW ALBUM—AND IT MIGHT NOT BE WHAT YOU EXPECTED

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UC Irvine chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last Wednesday, Harry Styles shocked fans by making a surprise appearance on influencer Brittany Broski’s “The Royal Court,” a medieval-themed Youtube talk-show where Broski interviews various celebrities in order to determine if they deserve to be “accepted” into her “Royal Court.” Styles’ appearance on Broski’s podcast marks his second appearance with Broski, the first being documented on her personal Youtube channel in a video titled “I Met Harry Styles,” where Broski meets Harry Styles backstage during his “Love on Tour.”

The episode kicks off with Broski introducing Styles as “the guest.” Styles then enters the frame and sits on a throne adjacent to Broski, wearing an animal print cape, a gold crown, and elf ears. Broski then proceeds to interview Styles about a multitude of topics, ranging from running marathons to how he deals with fame. Here’s a breakdown of the most notable moments featured in the episode:

Harry Styles Repeatedly Professes His Love for Yogurt

When asked what talent he would come with if he had to audition for Britain’s Got Talent and not The X-Factor, Styles revealed, “I can eat quite a lot of yogurt . . . . like remarkable amounts of yogurt.” When asked how he discovered this “talent,” Styles responded, “You know when you watch the Olympics and there’s someone on a pommel horse and you go like, ‘Oh, how did you discover that you were good at that?’ It’s a bit like that, but it’s yogurt.”

Styles returns to his commentary on yogurt when he playfully suggests that Broski try some yogurt after she jokingly notes that her “heart health” is likely “not looking great” due to her obsession with Red Bull. Further along in the episode, Styles references yogurt again when he’s asked what’s in his glass on an ideal day, to which he answers “yogurt.”

Burgers & “Boy Dinner”

Towards the beginning of the episode, Broski asks Styles what his favorite unhealthy fast food meal is, to which he responds “burgers.” Styles reflects on his answer, noting, “I think I just like eating with my hands.” He goes on to discuss the topic of food in general, stating that his sister, Gemma Styles, is always talking about “girl dinner,” a term that gained its popularity on Tiktok for being used to describe simple, low effort meals that women craft for themselves when eating alone. Styles notes that recently he’s discovered that the male version of “girl dinner” is “just eating a rotisserie chicken over the sink.”

Addressing the Hair Transplant Accusations

During his special appearance on Broski’s “The Royal Court,” Broski humorously questions Styles about the authenticity of his teeth. In response, Styles confirms that his teeth are real. He briefly pauses, and then adds on, “this hairline though,” cheekily poking fun at the hair transplant rumors that had been circulating about him after Deux Moi made a post about an unknown A-list celebrity who was balding and wearing a hairpiece.

Harry Styles Gifts Brittany Broski the Ideal Gift For a Harry Fan: A Sneak Peek Into His Then Upcoming Album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally

Ten minutes into Broski’s twenty-five minute episode, Styles is handed headphones by a crew member which he then hands over to Broski, telling her, “I’m going to play a song from the album.” Broski then puts the headphones on and listens to The Waiting Game, the ninth track featured on Styles’ then unreleased album. When she finishes listening to the song, Broski jokingly tells Styles that he needs “to go to jail.” Broski continues on, adding, “I want to leave the show sweating, like soaked . . . I’m going to come in a swimsuit probably.”

Capturing the Human Experience Through “Forever, Forever”

Near the end of the episode, Broski thanks Styles for making his “Forever, Forever” video. The video, which was uploaded by Styles at the end of 2025, captures fans preparing for Styles’ last show on his “Love on Tour,” and even shows some crying during the concert as he performs an unreleased instrumental song titled, “Forever, Forever.” In his interview with Broski, Styles takes a moment to appreciate his fans, commending their honesty and bravery for being vulnerable and expressing what they love. When reflecting on the “Forever, Forever” video, Styles notes that he loves how Stella Blackmon, the director of the video, was able to highlight the human aspect of his fans that make the atmosphere of his tours “so special.”

The Fan Response

Viewers who watched Broski’s interview with Styles did not shy away from the comments section. One user noted, “this is the most [I’ve] heard this man talk in YEARS.” Others humorously commented, “WE’VE BEEN FED,” and “he looks scarily natural in those elf ears.” Youtube even left a comment of their own, writing, “‘IS THAT HARRY’ we scream in unison.”

Like many fans pointed out, Styles’ appearance on Broski’s “The Royal Court,” is unlike any promo he’s done before.

It remains a mystery whether this shift in promotional content is also an indicator of a musical shift in Styles’ future discography and how he approaches his career moving forward.