Food Poisoning Can Do WHAT?!—The Craziest Facts I Learned in my Neuroscience Class

Food poisoning—the thing that comes when you least expect it. It’s usually followed by an uncomfortable few days, and then you’re fine. Right? Sure! In most cases…

But the fact that food poisoning being able to affect your brain function, your muscle movement, and your reflexes is just one of many jaw-dropping things I learnt after taking a Neuroscience course. If you’re curious to learn more about the floating jelly inside our skull, look no further. Because the following will reveal bizarre brain facts involving pufferfish, Thanksgiving turkey, and a remarkable story which begs the question, “Do you need a brain?” Prepare to be astonished.

IF PUFFY, WHY DANGEROUS?

Cute, round, innocent little pufferfish. What could go wrong?

Although this creature is quite cute, it contains neurotoxins (brain poison) used by chefs, in minimal quantities, as a cool party trick at the dinner table. Its toxins provide you with a slightly numbing feeling in your mouth, but too much of it can cause permanent damage to your ability to move and produce reflexes.

This extreme form of food poisoning makes you think twice about which of our finned friends are truly safe to eat.

THANKSGIVING SNOOZE…

Ahhh Thanksgiving. As a non-American, Thanksgiving is known to me as the holiday where everyone stuffs themselves with turkey. Food coma to follow shortly afterwards. But in my Neuroscience class, I learnt about how some neurotransmitters (chemical brain messengers)—such as everyone’s all-time favorite serotonin—are found in food! Serotonin, which plays a crucial role in regulating mood, sleep, appetite, and digestion, takes the chemical form of tryptophan, which is found in turkeys! So next Thanksgiving, when you’ve stuffed yourself with turkey and begin feeling very sleepy, just remember you’ve received a drastic dose of serotonin.

DO YOU NEED A BRAIN?

Hydrocephalus is a term used to describe a buildup of fluid in the brain, which crushes brain tissue and can be fatal. This crushing pressure can even reduce brain volume, making our brains smaller.

In 2007, a 44-year-old man from France began experiencing weakness in his leg, prompting a hospital visit to investigate the matter. That is when doctors told him he was missing most of his brain, and that his skull was full of fluid—a classic case of Hydrocephalus.

Despite this condition, the man performed slightly below average on an IQ test, and appeared to retain full cognitive function, fully aware of his surroundings, living a completely normal life.

Such miraculous stories like this one demonstrate the brain’s ability to adapt and evolve, even if it is being crushed and drowned in fluid! I mean, seriously! We don’t give ourselves enough credit for being so adaptable.

In the end, what I took away from my Neuroscience class is that the brain is way more surprising—and resilient—than we often give it credit for. From the hidden dangers of exotic foods, to the sleepy science behind Thanksgiving dinner, and a miraculous case of someone living a normal life with barely any brain at all, I’ve learned that our nervous system is extremely complex. Food poisoning isn’t just a stomach issue—it can affect your movement, your reflexes, and even your ability to think. This class didn’t just teach me Biology; it completely changed how I see the brain—and made me a little more cautious about what’s on my plate.